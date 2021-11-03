Paul Gallo says the Paramount Theatre looks at the Richardson Building and sees almost unlimited opportunity.
The organization got a $450,000 pledge from the city this week supporting its multi-million dollar plan to covert the building, which adjoins and shares a wall with the theater, into a conference center.
Gallo, co-chairman of the nonprofit’s capital campaign committee, said he considers the label a misnomer.
“It’s very much a community center,” Gallo said. “We have such a strong sense of community here. Yes, it can be used for conference and break-out space, but it really is about community needs. You figure 200 to 250 people up there on that main floor; what can happen there? We have a space that can serve Rutland more times than our main stage could.”
Executive Director Eric Mallette said that there are many events that are too big for other spaces that are available downtown, but not big enough for the main theater.
“Weddings, receptions, birthday parties, bar mitzvahs, performances of all sorts that might not make sense in an 850-seat theater would make sense here,” he said. “Rutland could have a thriving comedy scene.”
Gallo said the long-vacant top floor was once an apartment — a half-burned log still sat in a fireplace Wednesday — and before that an event space known as “The Penthouse.” That will become one large room with windows offering a bird’s-eye view of the city in all directions, Gallo said. The floor below that will be broken up with flexible walls to be added, creating suite spaces with adjustable capacity.
These could serve as smaller rooms for break-out sessions at conferences, Mallette said, but they can also add to the experience for theater-goers.
“These become private suites for pre-show,” he said. “You and some friends want to gather before a show and have a bite to eat, have a cocktail or two, you can do it here.”
The Richardson Building shares a wall with the theater building and actually holds the box office and concession stand, along with some small gathering space the theater occasionally uses on the second floor. Mallette noted that the balcony has more seating than the main floor and said the project also would include upstairs concessions and restrooms.
Mallette said they plan on pricing the rentals within the means of people in the community, and making them available to other local nonprofits as readily as they do the theater. Gallo said they will keep the community as a whole in mind, the same way they did when they bought a satellite hook-up for both live broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera, as well as free viewings of the World Series.
Mallette said fundraising is continuing, and that construction is planned to be phased through 2022 to 2024 to avoid disrupting the theater’s operations. Gallo also said as much care and effort will go into the restoration as went into the theater.
“This is a showpiece for Rutland,” he said.
According to Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region Executive Director Lyle Jepson, it also will play a role in the city’s marketing efforts.
“We need signature locations that provide cultural experiences that are of the quality the Paramount provides,” Jepson said. “Not only does it attract people to the downtown, but it gives us a chance to market an opportunity in our community that is top-quality.”
On a more practical level, Jepson said CEDRR could use a spot like the one the Paramount is planning.
“It’s difficult to find a location where you can have a large number of people and then have them break out,” he said.
Aside from the obvious benefit of bringing in more people who would then be more likely to spend money at downtown businesses while here, Jepson said the center may spur development in other ways. A need for conference space was identified in the study that found a market for a hotel downtown, he said. Jepson said the conference space existing could make it easier to develop a “boutique hotel” in the downtown.
“Sometimes hotels will try to do it all,” he said. “This would prove an opportunity for a smaller hotel to come into the downtown.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.