The Paramount Theatre has postponed all shows scheduled during the next five weeks.
“We are taking this step with the guidance of best-practice statements made by local, state and federal officials,” a statement released on the theater’s Facebook page late Friday afternoon read. “Helping to protect our community and reduce the spread of COVID-19 is our number-one priority.”
Displaced shows include the United Way Fundraiser “Rutland’s Got Talent,” The Russian National Ballet’s performance of “Swan Lake,” stand-up comedian Bill Engvall and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s “Epic Mozart” program.
The theater is offering refunds to ticket-holders who contact them by March 27. However, Programming Director Eric Mallette said they expect to be able to reschedule all of the shows.
“Once we have an idea when those dates are landing, we’ll get that out ASAP,” Mallette said.
The theater expects to reopen by April 20 for tribute show “One Night of Queen.”
The Paramount events join a cascade of delays and cancelations triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rutland Economic Development Corp. sent out a notice on Friday letting local businesses know that “targeted, low-interest loans” would be available through the U.S. Small Business Administration to businesses and nonprofits — like the Paramount — impacted by the pandemic.
REDC Executive Director Tyler Richardson said he had not yet heard of any local businesses suffering because of the measures.
“I think it’s too early for that,” he said. “What we’re anticipating is, as the CDC and other organizations’ recommendations start coming forward ... we’re going to see some impact. We have not seen any damages or impacts. We are trying to be proactive.”
Nor, he said, was he aware of any businesses planning to shut down temporarily.
“What we’ve seen businesses doing is exactly what they ought to be doing — advising people to take precautions, to wash your hands,” he said. “This is a situation that continues to evolve.”
The Downtown Rutland Partnership also is looking to stay ahead of events. The group sent its members a survey on Friday asking whether they offered “online shopping, phone orders, delivery or other tactics that people may be looking for right now.”
“This is something we will be promoting,” the message stated.
Like Richardson, Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Cohen said she was not yet aware of any local businesses damaged by the pandemic. But, she said, it can only be a matter of time.
“How can every business not be impacted in some way?” she asked. “I haven’t had any calls yet. ... What’s amazing is we don’t know when this is going to end. Meetings next week are all going to be Zoom or on the phone. ... The chamber is here as a resource.”
