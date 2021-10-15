The Paramount Theatre is treating a recently unveiled renovation plans as a sneak preview.
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development has announced the organization is getting $325,000 in downtown tax credits for work at the theater and the adjacent Richardson block, which is owned by the Paramount. The work on the two buildings, according to the state, carries a total price tag of $4.9 million. Paramount executive director Eric Mallette said all this is part of a larger project upon which the theater will raise the curtain in the near future.
The work at the Paramount itself includes ADA-compliant restrooms, an expanded concession stand, a new HVAC system, exterior masonry work and window repairs. The project also aims at integrating the main lobby and balcony levels.
“A key component of these enhancements directly relates to audience experience,” Mallette said.
At the Richardson block, the organization plans to renovate the vacant third and fourth floors to create “a new performance and public space venue, as well as meeting and hospitality suites, and a commercial kitchen” according to the state.
Asked the purpose of all that, Mallette said he did not want to spoil a coming attraction.
“It’s all a piece of a very large announcement that’s going to come out soon,” Mallette said. “It’s an announcement we are energized to share with the public in the near future.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said the theater was more important than ever to the city’s business ecosystem.
“Not only Rutland City, but our entire region,” Jepson said. “The radius from which people come to the Paramount is widening. There are people coming from New York state, from Massachusetts, and it is because of the quality of the performances. That trickles down to restaurants, gas stations, any of the places people are going to stop and that translates into tax revenue for the city.”
