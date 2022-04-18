U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy said he was happy to be able to bring money to Rutland again.
“I know that local people ... you know best where to spend money so when I became chair of the Appropriations Committee I restored congressionally directed spending,” the dean of the U.S. Senate told a group of local officials and media at the Paramount Theatre on Monday.
One of the earmarks that made possible, and the reason for Leahy’s visit, was $500,000 toward the effort to renovate the adjacent Richardson Building, adding more facilities space for the theater and establishing a multi-use facility and conference center.
Leahy, a Democrat, described coming to Rutland frequently as a child, saying his Italian-American mother and Irish-American father seemed to know everyone in those communities. He also recalled staying at the Berwick Hotel as a lawyer, arguing cases at the federal courthouse in Rutland. Opposing counsel were frequently at the same hotel, he said, and cases often were settled over drinks at the bar.
“You learn a community,” he said. “This is not some big urban area, but this is a perfect Vermont city, and it has been for more than 100 years.”
Leahy said downtowns are important to communities, and several of the local leaders gathered talked about how important the Paramount was to the downtown.
Mayor David Allaire said his first time in the building was during one of its previous incarnations, seeing the Disney classic “Bambi” there in the 1960s.
“I remember being down here and how much joy it brought me then,” he said. “I can only imagine the joy it brings children and people from all walks of life today.”
Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said 65,000 people passed through the Paramount’s doors in 2019 and that the theater’s estimated economic impact on the region is $2 million — a number expected to increase to $3 million once the expansion into the Richardson Building is completed.
Mallette said the congressional earmark was “a vote of confidence in our region’s success.”
“A Paramount victory is a victory for our community,” he said.
Mark Foley Jr., co-chairman of the Paramount’s fundraising committee, said the $5.5 million project was close to 65% funded, and that construction was expected to begin toward the end of the year. The renovations will triple the theater’s restroom space; double the space for the concession area; relocate and modernize the box office; install equipment for better air quality; open up a fourth-floor room with a 360-degree view of downtown; and add a full commercial kitchen and meeting suites that can double as private gathering rooms for show nights.
Foley made sure to discuss how local leaders had quickly gotten behind the project, as well.
“The city was one of our first rounds of trying to help them understand and appreciate the value of this building,” he said. “It didn’t take a lot of explaining. ... The city came on board with an unprecedented level of support.”
