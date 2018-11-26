Whether it's a 2018 Chevy Volt, a trip to Tuscany with a $1,500 travel voucher, or a custom gold and diamond pendant from Hannoush Jewelers, bidders will have over 100 prizes on hand for the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce's 16th annual Festival of Trees Benefit Auction on Saturday.
From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the Paramount Theatre, Bob Prozzo will auction off a host of prizes including four weekend Red Sox box seat tickets, a three-course dinner for 24 at The Palms 1933 Room, a one-week stay in Carros, France for six with a $1,500 travel voucher, or 32 yards of topsoil.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Paramount Theatre.
Refreshments will be served by Roots and A Dozen Eggs Bakeshoppe, and the auction will feature a cash bar with wine, beer and soft drinks.
All are welcome to attend, and interested parties may call the Paramount Theatre at 802-775-0903 or visit http://www.paramountvt.org/index.php for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.