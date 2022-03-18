The COVID-19 pandemic taught the Paramount Theatre that its shows don’t need to be at the Paramount, and Executive Director Eric Mallette said they’re taking this lesson and running with it.
“We’ve said for a long time that the Paramount is greater than it’s four walls,” he said. “The Paramount is an idea. We don’t always need to be at 30 Center St.”
That notion found expression during the pandemic in the form of two drive-in movie theaters, an outdoor concert series and a comedy show at the fairgrounds grandstand. Now it’s inspiring a series of pop-up stand-up comedy nights, starting with a Brian Glowacki show April 1 at Roots the Restaurant.
“We want to explore the option to do comedy in unique settings across the region,” Mallette said. “Using our skills as presenters of live entertainment, we want to serve venues that are not thought of as venues.”
Roots, Mallette said, made sense as a launchpad for the series because it is close by and has a “studio” space that easily lends itself to hosting performances.
“It’s almost built to be a comedy club,” he said.
Stand-up comedy has occupied an increasingly large chunk of the Paramount’s programming during the last decade.
“This market is very into comedy,” Mallette said. “We’ve seen it from national headliners to people we bring up from Boston for our Brewhaha series.”
Glowacki is no stranger to Rutland — Mallette said he opened for Bob Marley (the comedian, not the singer) at the Paramount and made enough of an impression to be invited back to do his own show at the Brick Box.
Future dates and locations will depend on how the first show does.
“The response so far has been incredibly strong,” Mallette said. “This one is likely to sell out well in advance.”
The Paramount also announced this week it was ending its mask mandate for audience members.
“Following the guidance of the CDC the way we walked into the policy, we followed the guidance and walked out of it,” he said. “Given the data we are now privy to, it was welcome and it was the right time.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), said a vibrant nightlife is key to his organization’s efforts to market the region, and the Paramount is the key to Rutland’s nightlife.
“I’m an early evening dog-walker,” he said. “When my dog is walking me downtown, I know what’s happening downtown because of the number of cars parked on the street. I know the Paramount’s open. ... It’s exciting to see that activity and the shining star that makes that happen is the Paramount.”
