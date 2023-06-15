Henry Rollins was never in the sort of bands that usually play the Paramount.
However, the hardcore punk legend tuned actor turned writer turned inspirational speaker will take to the stage of the Paramount Theatre Sept. 23.
Henry Rollins was never in the sort of bands that usually play the Paramount.
However, the hardcore punk legend tuned actor turned writer turned inspirational speaker will take to the stage of the Paramount Theatre Sept. 23.
“We are always on the lookout for opportunities to expand the Paramount brand and Mr. Rollins does just that,” Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said Thursday.
Rollins was the best known of the several lead vocalists for influential punk band Black Flag, from which he went on to record as a solo artist and the frontman of Rollins Band.
“I’m freaking out,” said Nick Grandchamp, an elder statesman of the Vermont hardcore scene and professed Henry Rollins fan. “I’ve seen him many times, but him being in Rutland is (expletive) awesome. I can literally walk out of my house and see Rollins.”
He parlayed his stage presence into an acting career that included roles in “Heat,” “Lost Highway” and “Sons of Anarchy.”
“The guy has had key roles, influences bands nowadays still take from,” Grandchamp said. “There were so many singers of Black Flag, but he came and made his own sound within the band.”
More recently, Rollins has been hosting a radio show and podcasts while writing books and — in what brings him to the Paramount — touring with spoken-word performances, recounting his experiences and commenting on society.
“It’s more of a storytelling-type thing,” Grandchamp said. “Rollins is one of those guys who’s not going to lie to you, and I think people respect that. ... I think it’s relatable for a lot of people. Here’s this guy that made his way through art and music and it’s really possible if you believe in it.”
Spoken-word performances have been a rare presence on the Paramount’s schedule, but Mallette said an appearance by author David Sedaris in 2021 sold out.
“It’s definitely an untapped segment of the industry — assuming the community wants it,” Mallette said.
According to promotional materials, Rollins’ latest tour, titled “Good to See You 2023,” includes talk about the brief period between the end of his last tour and the beginning of the pandemic and then everything that followed.
“I think it’s awesome that Eric and the Paramount are doing this — big ups to them,” Grandchamp said.
Tickets, which start at $30, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
