Henry Rollins was never in the sort of bands that usually play the Paramount.

However, the hardcore punk legend tuned actor turned writer turned inspirational speaker will take to the stage of the Paramount Theatre Sept. 23.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.