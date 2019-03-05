CLARENDON — A parent of four students in the Mill River Unified Union School District called for the resignation of Superintendent David Younce on the grounds that Younce allegedly harassed faculty, instructed them to break the law and hired multiple administrators — including his wife — without warning the public.
“We need a superintendent who doesn't do their own evaluation,” said Clarendon resident Mike Spafford. “His culture of fear is unacceptable ... we demand Superintendent Younce's immediate resignation, vote of no-confidence or ... Superintendent Younce's termination.”
Younce referred to School Board Chairwoman Tammy Heffernan for any comments regarding his career and work. Heffernan could not be reached for comment by phone or email.
"He is entitled to his opinion," Younce said of Spafford in an email. "I do not think it is appropriate for me to criticize a single resident’s public statements about my performance."
Spafford opened the Clarendon floor meeting Monday night with a 20-minute speech claiming inaccuracies in the budget, misrepresentations of teachers and "threatening and retaliatory behavior," all perpetuated by MRUUSD administration and Younce in particular.
Though the meeting also concerned the school district, that portion of the meeting was only warned on the Clarendon town website, and did not appear on the Shrewsbury, Tinmouth, Wallingford or the MRUUSD websites.
“This discussion is no longer about me, but it is about 'we,'” Spafford began. “Tonight, I speak for dozens of teachers and parents who are afraid to speak out ...”
In the district budget, Spafford said, outgoing Principal Todd Finn had been listed as the physical education teacher, and Susan Striglia as the principal. Spafford questioned when the position held by Beth Younce, the superintendent's wife, was listed, created and brought to the community's attention.
Younce's proposed hiring of his wife doesn't appear in the Jan. 3 MRUUSD board meeting minutes, yet during the next meeting, March 21, Beth Younce is approved as a new school nurse for the 2018-19 year.
Also, Spafford questioned why two communications positions were created for Alyson Popa and Sean Ruck, why Jodi Stewart-Ruck was the only candidate brought before the public for the Shrewsbury principal position and why a search hadn't been conducted to appoint a replacement for Finn when he heard more than 2 dozen candidates applied for the assistant principal's position.
“Can you imagine how many people would have applied for the principal position?” Spafford asked. “Why do we, the taxpayers of the community, not deserve to be involved in the decision-making, yet we are being asked to approve an $853,000 budget increase?”
Spafford questioned Stewart-Ruck's time at the Mill River Union High School campus “conducting investigations” when she is being paid a principal's salary at the Shrewsbury Mountain School, and why funds weren't being used to hire math or reading teachers when MRUUSD math and reading scores are below average.
“This budget ... does not address our students' greatest needs,” Spafford said.
Spafford also questioned the 25 percent increase in the health services budget and asked to see the superintendent's, Beth Younce's and each of the principals' salaries, which were not specified in the budget. Younce was hired as superintendent in 2014 with an annual salary of $112,500.
Spafford cited an article in which the American Civil Liberties Union allegedly said Younce violated the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, in which the superintendent instructed staff to dissuade parents from seeking school psychologist evaluations.
On Oct. 4, Younce sent an email titled “Leadership Team Restructuring” to staff members Andrew Jones, Brian Alexander Hill, Carrie Becker, Coral Stone, “David Younce,” Fred Valastro, Gary Marcy, Helen Richards-Peele, Jodie Ruck, Kim Maniery, Maureen Fitzgerald-Riker, Stan Pawlaczyk, Todd Finn, Tyler Weideman, Debra Gardner Baasch, and Ann Dages, dictating a restructuring of his leadership team, according to emails provided to the Herald by staff members who asked not to be named.
“Bear in mind that, when it comes to the systems that Coral, Gary and Stan run, their directions and guidance have my authority behind them,” the email reads, referring to administrators. “If they ask you for something or give you direction, it needs to happen.”
On Dec. 7, director of Student Services Coral Stone sent an email to David Younce and staff members Andrew Jones, "Brian A. Hill," Fred Valastro, Gary Marcy, Helen Richards-Peelle, Jodie Stewart, Maureen Fitzgerald-Riker, Todd Finn, Tyler Weideman, and Debra Gardner Baasch reiterating that teachers should try to re-route parents who felt their child needed to be evaluated as a school psychologist, because they were “maxed out on the number of student evaluations that we can reasonably conduct.”
“Everyone, I just wanted to send out an email that I respectfully ask to you not to share beyond this group, but I need you to be aware that regarding special education evaluations of students, our system has reached a slightly precarious threshold,” the email reads. “I'd like you to please make every effort to curtail evaluation requests coming from your EST's for the time-being ... please do not make any kind of formal announcement to your EST or to your staff that we aren't accepting requests for any new evaluations (as this would violate the law in a number of ways), but it would be great if you could help teams and teachers devise interim supports that students can receive until such time that we get ahead of our backlog.”
In a Jan. 1 email sent from Stone to Younce and staff members Andrew Jones, "Brian A. Hill," David Younce, Fred Valastro, Gary Marcy, Helen Richards-Peelle, Jodie Stewart, Maureen Fitzgerald-Riker, Stan Pawlaczyk, Todd Finn, Tyler Weideman and Debra Gardner Baasch, Stone identifies herself as the "case manager" for all caseloads at Wallingford Elementary and Tinmouth Elementary School, before asking staff to keep the issue quiet.
“Please recall that, unofficially, I've had to put a moratorium on special education evaluations,” Stone said. “As a reminder, I ask you not to communicate this information beyond those listed on this email, but until we restore our necessary staffing capacity and clear the log of evaluations that we currently have, all new evaluations are on hold.”
“Why were people being asked to break the law rather than find the money to serve special education students?” Spafford asked on Monday. “Who is holding the superintendent accountable?”
Spafford demanded to know why, in 2016, student tuition for educators' children in the school district became free, just as Younce's son entered the system.
Bus consolidation was allegedly supposed to save the district money, but Spafford said the bus ambassadors that the district promised remained to be seen, and elementary school students ended up riding with high school students and being dropped off farther away. According to Spafford, the Model UN team had to find extra lodging and their own way home when they were stranded in a snowstorm last month, which Spafford said the teachers paid for out of pocket when Younce wouldn't authorize a bus.
Younce declined to answer questions about the allegation.
