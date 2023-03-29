After more than six years of preparing, planning and overcoming setbacks, the Parent Child Center of Rutland County has officially broken ground on its new campus on Chaplin Avenue.

At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, community members gathered at the new site at 16 Chaplin Ave. for an official groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of renovations and what’s to come.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

