After more than six years of preparing, planning and overcoming setbacks, the Parent Child Center of Rutland County has officially broken ground on its new campus on Chaplin Avenue.
At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, community members gathered at the new site at 16 Chaplin Ave. for an official groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of renovations and what’s to come.
The facility, named the 2Gen Whole Family Education Center at One PCC Place, will offer a variety of new and expanded services to the Rutland area including increased child care capacity, private counseling offices, living-room style meeting spaces and high school classrooms and a workforce development space for at-risk youth and young parents.
“I am really overwhelmed with emotion,” said Annette Parrish, president of RCPCC board of directors. “This place is a part of my heart and soul. This mission, what we do and what we’re going to do in the community, it’s finally happening.”
Parrish added that sourcing funding for the project has been one of the major roadblocks that pushed the project back for so long, but that things are finally at a place where they are coming together.
Community members were greeted with an invocation from the Rev. Patricia Stratton of Senior Pastor First Baptist Church of Rutland at the ceremony and remarks were made by Parrish, Executive Director Mary Feldman, Director of Operations Corissa Burnell and Mayor Michael Doenges.
“It’s a two-way street when we talk about partnerships, and I love how the Parent-Child Center partners with Rutland, partners with Project VISION, partners with other components of our community that work in the same space,” Doenges said at the ceremony. “I’m really grateful for this project, and I’m really excited for what’s to come.”
The ceremony also included a dedication to Phil Alderman of Alderman Toyota and his family for a generous donation of $115,000 that he made to the project after RCPCC became aware of a $100,000 shortfall in December.
According to Feldman, the shortfall was made evident right after Alderman had first approached her to offer support. She added that Alderman immediately said “yes” to filling that gap.
“Just after Thanksgiving, the Parent Child Center had been robbed three times in a little over two months. It was awful. But there has been a tour de force of community members who showed up and were supportive,” Feldman said. “Phil approached us and said, ‘I want to support you.’”
Alderman was presented with a plaque from the organization and it was announced a wing of the new building will be named after him.
In addition to the expanded services the space will offer, the new campus is meant to serve as a one-stop shop for community, social services and whole family educational programming.
One of the initiatives driving the plans for the new campus is called Gaining Ground — a congressionally funded program which is designed to focus on the needs of the family unit. The second initiative, Families at the Center, is meant to help families navigate various social services through one case manager and is funded by the William J. and Dorothy K. O’Neill Foundation.
“Each one of those programs really looks at what is preventing families from meeting their goals and what barriers are in the way. Rather than handing someone a phone number and saying, ‘Hey, give this agency a call. They’ll help you out,’ we actually support them through the entire process and make sure that they meet their goals. We bring all of the families to the table as well as the providers,” Burnell said.
Looking forward, Feldman said that if all goes well, she expects the renovations to the new facility will be completed over the summer.
Feldman stressed in her speech at the groundbreaking ceremony that this space and the assistance it will provide is for all Rutlanders in need, adding that according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, a living wage for a single parent and child in Rutland is $33.28 per hour.
Feldman also added in her speech that with only 6 to 10% of Rutlanders in age bracket of raising children in possession of an associate’s degree, most people have at least some areas of need.
“There’s a concept called ‘social capital,’ which operates in the same way of money, except it’s social relationships. I really want to develop an integrated community space, where people from all socio-economic backgrounds and all professions can come together and be a shared community,” Feldman said. “That’s why it’s called One PCC Place. This is a place that we all can go to, and we all belong.”
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com
