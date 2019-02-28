The Rutland County Parent-Child Center is raising money to get its building back.
The organization has been out of its Pleasant Street headquarters since a pipe burst in November, and rents space from First Baptist Church and Rutland County Head Start.
“It was top to bottom, 3 to 4 inches of water on each floor,” Executive Director Mary Zigman said. “Everything was lost. Most of the stuff was paper-based, bookcase-based. They got waterlogged and then they got moldy, and you had to get rid of them.”
Zigman said that while where was no structural damage, drywall and flooring needs to be replaced. She put the damages at roughly $100,000.
“We reached out to our insurance company and they did what insurance companies often do — they failed to pay for the claim,” she said.
Zigman began a fundraising campaign, which she said has garnered donations from Vermont Community Foundation, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Home Depot, the Hoehl Foundation, Vermont Country Store and the Rotary, totaling enough to start work. She said they hope to be back in the building in six to eight weeks.
“I’m hesitant to say when we’re getting back in because with construction you never know,” she said.
Marie Gilmond, executive director for Head Start, said it had been easy for her organization to find space for the Parent-Child Center at their space at Hickory Street Apartments.
“We made room for some of the kids in one classroom,” she said. “Then there’s a second classroom we hadn’t moved into yet, so we leased that to them.”
Last year, the organization got a brownfields grant to clean up a former auto shop property on Chaplain Avenue. Zigman said the clean-up is essentially done, but the property still isn’t ready for the organization to move in.
“It’s not a finished building,” she said. “There’s a whole renovation project that has to take place.”
