The downtown parking deck is closed until further notice.
“We are letting people leave as they go,” Mayor Michael Doenges said Tuesday afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The downtown parking deck is closed until further notice.
“We are letting people leave as they go,” Mayor Michael Doenges said Tuesday afternoon.
Doenges said the decision was made Tuesday following the discovery of structural problems with the entry ramp.
“The ramp is heated to keep the snow off and that’s caused penetration of water,” Doenges said. “The beam that holds up the ramp is deteriorating. We don’t know if it’s superficial.”
Doenges said the deck will remain closed until a structural engineer can examine it and any necessary repairs are made.
“We don’t understand at this point how long that will take, but we’ve put a lot of urgency behind it,” Doenges said.
The deck is owned by the state, which, in turn, leases it to the city. Doenges said any repairs will be the responsibility of the state under the terms of the lease.
Doenges said the deck is used by roughly 250 cars a day, and its closure is likely to create parking pressure in and around downtown.
“It’s going to be a little busy,” he said. “I’m going to make a call to Brixmor (Property Group, owners of the downtown shopping plaza) and see if we can use their lot. We have the Amtrak lot.”
Doenges said the transit center remains open and should be unaffected.
Paramount Theatre Executive Director Eric Mallette said the news was an unwelcome surprise given the degree to which the theater’s patrons rely on the deck. He said he would update the “know before you go” email sent out to ticket-holders, which normally routes people to the deck.
“Frankly, we’ll need to encourage people to arrive earlier in the downtown to seek parking elsewhere,” he said.
A call to the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services was not immediately returned late Tuesday afternoon.
City officials raised concerns in 2016 over cracks in the bridge connecting the deck to the Center Street elevator tower.
A subsequent state inspection found they did not point toward a threat to the building, and state officials said they would be repaired.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.