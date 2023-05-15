The man charged in a 2016 sexual assault case is getting a new lawyer as prosecutors say he is seeking to pull out of a plea deal.
Judge Cortland Corsones granted David Williams’ motion Monday in Rutland County criminal court to withdraw as defense attorney for Raymond Gingras. Gingras pleaded guilty in September to a single felony charge of sexual assault in connection with an incident in a Castleton University parking lot. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Gingras has since sought to have the plea rescinded.
The hearing Monday was brief and Gingras did not participate, though Williams, whose firm had been privately retained for the case, said he had been invited to do so. Corsones said an “attorney or appear” hearing would be set some time in the next two to three weeks.
Gingras was 24 years old and an accountant living in Colchester in October 2016 when he visited his girlfriend at Castleton University, where she was a student.
Police said he met the victim, an 18-year-old CU student, through mutual friends and invited her outside to smoke after his girlfriend passed out at a party.
According to admissions Gingras made when he entered his guilty plea in September, he made sexual advances that the woman rebuffed and then sexually assaulted her as she continued to tell him “no.”
The woman reported the incident to police soon after, according to affidavits, and they eventually served him with a court order requiring him to submit a DNA sample. Police said Gingras responded by saying he was not worried because it wasn’t him and that he walked away laughing. Police said he also contacted his then ex-girlfriend, urging her to “not talk to any authorities about the situation. And I know you know what I mean when I say the situation.”
When a DNA sample was finally collected, police said, it was a match.
Gingras’ guilty plea in September was part of a deal in which he would get a chance to avoid jail time, agreeing to a sentence of five years to life, suspended in favor of a minimum of eight years probation. Prosecutors said the deal was based in part on the victim’s desire for a “non-incarcerative sentence.”
Corsones ordered a pre-sentencing investigation, including a psychosexual evaluation, to be completed before he would accept the plea deal. Sullivan said he could not comment on whether anything in that investigation report, which is a confidential document, had complicated the case.
