This summer, Partners for Prevention will host five no-cost, substance-free summer activities for area teens through their “Savor the Summer” campaign — and two interns are leading the charge.
Rising seniors at West Rutland School and Rutland High School, respectively, Gracyn Skaza and Emma Cosgrove are spending their summers working with Partners for Prevention and the Vermont Youth Project to identify the needs of area youth and create spaces for them to feel as if they belong.
A statewide initiative through Vermont Afterschool, the Vermont Youth Project is a program that intends to support youth by establishing local coalitions centered on positive youth development, building community relationships and much more.
“(The campaign) focuses on preventing substance use and abuse in youth and teens in Rutland County,” Skaza said. “We’re planning all these events just to create a third space — basically a space that isn’t school or home — for teens and youth in the community so they feel a sense of belonging and can get educated on substances and how to avoid them.”
Skaza said her role in the project has been primarily focused on the event planning and advertising side of things, adding that she’s been promoting the campaign on social media.
With the help of Regional Prevention Partnership Coordinator Heather Brouillard, Skaza and Cosgrove have planned an Ultimate Mario Kart Tournament at White Memorial Park from 7 to 9 p.m. July 15; two movie nights scheduled on July 20 and Aug. 4; a field day on July 26; and a water sports day that has yet to be scheduled.
Brouillard, who works with Rutland Regional Medical Center and is overseeing the campaign, said that the work she and the interns are doing began as a way to jumpstart the “VYP 2.0 Campaign” — a Vermont Youth Project program that intends to create third-space opportunities for youth.
However, after a year of searching for a Rutland-based VYP 2.0 coordinator and having no luck, Partners for Prevention decided to get creative in thinking of ways to begin that work in Rutland.
“(VYP) has a chunk of money that’s waiting to come into our community to enhance and create these opportunities for youth. And this ties into our work directly because kids who have opportunity and safe spaces to go, who feel belonging, are much less likely to use substances or to even get started with them,” Brouillard said.
Having attempted something similar in past years, Brouillard said that adding Skaza and Cosgrove to the team has allowed for more organic, peer-to-peer connections with area youth.
“We’re really excited to have Emma and Gracyn on board. These are all their ideas. It’s not coming from adults. It’s coming from kids and what they want to see,” Brouillard said.
In addition to creating third-space opportunities for area youth, the team is also working to enhance community connections with existing youth groups and the greater community to gauge what youth would like to see in their communities and start to make change.
Cosgrove, whose primary focus is to build these connections, said that the responses she has heard so far from youth have mostly focused on a desire for more activities and comfortable hangout spaces for teens.
“These (events) are a fun way to get out in your community and feel a sense of belonging,” Cosgrove said. “Having that connection to my community definitely helps me. I feel like I belong in my community. But not all kids feel that. We really want these middle and high schoolers to have that sense of, ‘I belong here, and maybe I can better (things).’”
Brouillard said that she hopes people keep an eye peeled for upcoming events and take advantage of the fun activities she, Skaza and Cosgrove have planned.
“It’s really important to offer opportunities like this that are free for our community because it really equals everything out. I think there’s a lot of opportunity for youth, teens and adults in our community that cost a lot of money,” Brouillard said. “I think even being able to do five events throughout the summer where everyone can just bring their friends and be themselves is important.”