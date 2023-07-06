Partners for Prevention interns

Partners for Prevention interns Emma Cosgrove, left, and Gracyn Skaza test out the skateboards at the organization’s summer kickoff this past June.

 Provided photo

This summer, Partners for Prevention will host five no-cost, substance-free summer activities for area teens through their “Savor the Summer” campaign — and two interns are leading the charge.

Rising seniors at West Rutland School and Rutland High School, respectively, Gracyn Skaza and Emma Cosgrove are spending their summers working with Partners for Prevention and the Vermont Youth Project to identify the needs of area youth and create spaces for them to feel as if they belong.

