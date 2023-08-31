Partners for Prevention interns

Partners for Prevention’s Vermont Youth Project 2.0 interns Gracyn Skaza, left, and Emma Cosgrove take a swim during the “Aquatic Mayhem” pool party event they put on for area teens in August in Rutland.

 Provided photo

After a summer of movie nights, pool parties and community research, Partners for Prevention and its two Vermont Youth Project 2.0 interns are ready to move forward with their findings.

For the last couple of months, Rutland High School senior Emma Cosgrove and West Rutland School senior Gracyn Skaza have been working to identify the needs of area youth and provide no-cost, substance-free activities for them as part of a “Savor the Summer” campaign.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

