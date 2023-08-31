After a summer of movie nights, pool parties and community research, Partners for Prevention and its two Vermont Youth Project 2.0 interns are ready to move forward with their findings.
For the last couple of months, Rutland High School senior Emma Cosgrove and West Rutland School senior Gracyn Skaza have been working to identify the needs of area youth and provide no-cost, substance-free activities for them as part of a “Savor the Summer” campaign.
VYP 2.0 is a statewide Vermont Afterschool initiative that intends to support youth by helping to establish local coalitions that embrace positive youth development and environments.
After surveying about 13 youth groups, including Vermont State University Castleton’s Upward Bound program and The MINT’s Rosie’s Girls summer camp, Cosgrove and Skaza took to the Board of Aldermen’s Aug. 21 meeting to share their findings.
“When we presented (to the board), everyone was very much interested in hearing what we had to say to them,” Skaza said. “We got a few responses on how they think this is something Rutland needs. I think that was so important that the leaders in our community are acknowledging that as well.”
Skaza shared that the research she and Cosgrove have conducted with area youth has revolved around determining what they want to see in their community, what they need from their community to feel like an active participant and how to best develop third-space opportunities.
As mentioned by Regional Prevention Partnership Coordinator Heather Brouillard at the Aug. 21 meeting, VYP 2.0 will bring about $40,000 into the community to focus on addressing these needs.
Cosgrove acknowledged at the meeting and in a Thursday afternoon interview, that kids who were surveyed expressed a variety of needs, including a deeper connection to and recognition from the community.
“Some of the major points we really heard about were that the kids were really looking for a safe place to socialize and to find a way for there to be opportunities for them to get out into the community,” Cosgrove said. “Another one was, we learned about some of the barriers (surrounding) safe transportation.”
Brouillard shared that this feedback is helping inform work being done with Rutland Youth Coalition, of which Brouillard is co-chair, and already has identified three initiatives the organizations intended to focus on in the coming year.
One is the creation of a teen center, which is in response to area youth expressing they have few safe spaces to go and enjoy themselves. Another initiative is building up a scholarship fund for youth who don’t have access to a third-space opportunity. The fund, titled the Youth Opportunity Fund, will be housed through United Way.
“Our third initiative that we are focusing on is the creation of a youth council that’s able to continue these discussions and guide (us) as we are working on building a teen center and getting this scholarship fund off the ground,” Brouillard said. “That’s the first place that we’re really using a lot of this information.”
Brouillard said plans are to build the council by reaching out to local youth groups, but other teens interested in getting involved with the next stages of VYP 2.0 can reach out to partnersforprevention802@gmail.com for more information.
Teens and their families are invited to attend the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s upcoming Rutland Region Youth Opportunity Forum, which Brouillard said will provide a place for community members to talk about existing and potential opportunities and resources for local youth. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at The Hub CoWorks on Merchants Row in Rutland.
Brouillard also said she is hopeful that Partners for Prevention will be able to host more youth events throughout the coming school year. Details on upcoming events, when made available, can be found at partnersforprevention802.org online.
“It’s meant everything to be a part of this (project),” Skaza said. “I think, in the end, it’s going to turn into something amazing, and I’m super-excited to see what comes out of it.”
