There were no video games or computer screens when Patty McWilliams was growing up in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
There was a diversion, though, to keep her indoors.
“My mother would say, ‘Go outside, and stop reading,’” McWilliams said.
That fascination with books would become the livelihood and passion for McWilliams, the proprietor of Hermit Hill Books, a fixture on Poultney’s Main Street since 2001.
It was a winding road to arrive here for the 70-year-old McWilliams.
She attended Lake Forest College in Illinois, went to New York to learn typing and speed writing, and soon secured a position at the National Football Foundation in New York City.
“I hated it,” she said.
Next stop: The New Yorker magazine, where she worked on the business side and later in the communications department.
Then it was on to Geo magazine followed by a stint at the Country Journal in Manchester.
The Country Journal was sold and moved to Pittsburgh, a place that McWilliams had no interest in relocating to.
She began freelance writing for various magazines.
Her next job was a sharp departure from anything she had been doing. It was with the Central Vermont Public Service Corp. in Rutland.
“I didn’t like working for a corporation, but I made a lot of really good friends there,” McWilliams said.
She then worked off and on for a little more than a decade at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester. This is where everything began to crystallize. It was here that she could see that any business venture she would pursue would involve books.
“That really got my interest going,” she said.
It was in 1997 that she began her career as a book store owner and antiquarian. The first store was in Middletown Springs.
Her husband also built a house in Middletown Springs. It was a great situation in a town oozing with charm.
The one drawback: There was not a lot of walk-in traffic at the store.
That prompted the move to downtown Poultney in 2001, and 95 Main St. is still the address today.
She bought the building that was a bookstore by the name of Wooden Store Books.
McWilliams said the man she purchased it from had a sign on the door saying “Not Open to the Public.”
A room has been added since and the atmosphere has totally changed. Hermit Hill Books is very much a public place now with a warm feel. Animals add to the ambience.
“People come just for the animals,” McWilliams said.
Green Mountain College was a neighbor up the street, but the school closed its doors after the 2018-19 academic year.
“The college was doing well at one time. Goddard College sent some students there and it totally boosted the college,” McWilliams said.
When it closed, it did not impact McWilliams and her business significantly.
“By that time, I was not getting a huge number of college kids,” she said. “I do miss the kids, but alumni still stop into see me.”
She is at the stage of life where she would entertain retirement if the right person came along that wanted to purchase the business, but she is also bullish on the outlook for Poultney.
“There are a lot of younger people moving to Poultney, and a lot of students stayed,” McWilliams said.
McWilliams herself moved to East Poultney. Her husband died 12 years ago and the home in Middletown Springs that he had built was now too much house for her.
“There is a lot of energy in town right now,” she said.
There is also an energetic feel to Hermit Hill Books. A young girl, accompanying her mother to the store this week, was as enthralled with the two small dogs as she was with the books.
Harper, named for author Harper Lee, and Zoli, tagged for the fictional character in the novel “Zoli” by Colum McCann, are a big hit.
All of McWilliams’ pets are named for authors or literary characters.
It’s an exciting life. There is always the possibility when you get up in the morning that it will be the day for the “big find,” that rare, precious book.
One of her best discoveries came at an estate sale when she purchased a collection of Emily Dickinson’s poems.
There are book fairs and local events that spice up the days.
This past summer, McWilliams had a display of books at East Poultney Day on the village green.
It’s an event that she has only been able to attend twice because it has frequently conflicted with a book fair in Bennington she attends.
Most of the books she buys are within a 50-mile radius.
“The two times that I have done East Poultney Day, it has been very good,” McWilliams said.
Her store is a gem, housing more than 30,000 used, out-of-print and collectible books. They span genres from Vermontiana, nature and environment, history, film, music, art, cookbooks, mystery and 20th-century literature.
The little girl captivated by books has not lost her passion for them all these years later.
