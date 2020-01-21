If the paving bond passes, aldermen plan to keep a close eye on how the project goes forward.
The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to place the $5 million bond to kickstart street repairs on the March ballot and then approved a motion to have the Public Works Committee meet quarterly for updates on the work. The committee voted last week to recommend placing the bond on the ballot. Mayor David Allaire made his case Tuesday to the full board.
“If there was one message I received last year at the polls in March, it was please, please do something about the roads and sidewalks,” he said. “I heard it over and over again.”
The city has underbudgeted paving for years, he said, falling further and further behind. He said the $5 million number — $4 million for roads and $1 million for sidewalks — was chosen because it was roughly half of what would be needed to fix all the roads, giving the city a chance to make a jump in progress and then reassess its needs.
“This is a process that will evolve and it will continue to evolve,” he said.
As benefits of the project, Allaire cited public safety, saying it would incorporate Complete Streets guidelines, and said that taxpayers would save money in the long run by getting the roads up to a condition where they are cheaper to maintain.
“It’s pavement preservation,” he said. “It’s the best and most cost-effective solution.”
Allaire noted that the city is trying to market itself to newcomers and said he knows from meet-and-greet events that the city often does not make the best first impression because of its roads.
“This is what the taxpayers who voted are asking for,” he said. “I tried to provide it with this proposal, and I ask you to place it on the ballot in March.”
Alderman Chris Ettori said he wanted to support the proposal but had reservations. He offered the referral to committee for ongoing updates as an amendment to the motion to put the bond on the ballot, but was persuaded by City Attorney Matt Bloomer — who cited the “intricate” nature of bond law — to withdraw that amendment and make a separate motion.
Ettori said previous bonds came as specific projects with specific cost projections serving as the basis of the number on the ballot, not as a segment of a rough estimate.
“That approach concerns me greatly,” he said. “I don’t want to get into a situation where the city creates pots of money we draw from when we have a project. I want to see the plan.”
Ettori said he knew the public works staff was working on a more detailed plan and thought they should periodically update the board via the Public Works Committee.
“I think it is imperative that this board provide that oversight,” he said.
Alderman Scott Tommola, who voted against putting the bond on the ballot but in favor of Ettori’s motion, said he would prefer going even further and he wanted to see a comprehensive plan for fixing all the city streets before putting anything before voters.
“If it needs to be done in segments, it can be done in segments, but we need to know what we are stepping in first,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
