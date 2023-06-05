PAWLET — The town is asking the court to have Daniel Banyai arrested after he declined to go through with an agreed-upon site visit at his Briar Hill Road property late last week.
The motion was filed in Environmental Court on Thursday, the same day the site visit was to take place, by attorney Merrill Bent, who represents the town.
The town and Banyai have been at odds for years now over a firearms training school Banyai tried to have permitted on his land. Banyai says his permits were in order when he filed them back in 2018; the town disagrees and has been prevailing in numerous court actions and appeals ever since.
Banyai and the town agreed to a site visit at his property to take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to Bent’s motion and accompanying affidavit. The night before, attorney Robert Kaplan, who represents Banyai, sent a letter to the town and its counsel saying that Banyai won’t be allowing the visit to occur, saying a federal court has yet to rule on his motion seeking a restraining order against local officials which he’d filed a few days prior.
Banyai’s federal complaint alleges that the town, state court, and as many as 20 other unnamed people have violated his constitutional rights. Bent called the filing another delay tactic by Banyai, who has ordered by the Environmental Court to remove all unpermitted structures from his property and to allow site visits confirming that he’s done so.
According to Bent, representatives from the town, along with deputies from Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, arrived at 541 Briar Hill Road at 10 a.m. as scheduled. Banyai wasn’t there and the gate to his property was locked. There was a sign posted that read, “Warning no trespassing. Written permission needed to enter. Admission with state or federal ID only. Trespass here, die here. Take the chance!”
The motion filed by Bent asks the court to issue a “writ of mittimus” for Banyai’s imprisonment until he can show he’s removed the structures. The motion also asks the court to allow town officials onto the property to assist in the buildings’ removal, and to impose non-purgeable fines on Banyai. The town will seek attorney fees from him later.
