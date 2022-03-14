PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library’s new director is looking forward to bringing back spring and summer programming and hopes a newly established seed library will be part of that fresh growth.
Lyndsi Barnes moved to Vermont in March 2020 with her family to take shelter from the pandemic. She’d been living in Brooklyn for the past 15 years, working 12 of them at the New York Public Library in the Henry W. and Albert A. Berg Collection of English and American Literature division.
“It kind of evolved into us buying a home and moving here permanently,” she said. “We really love the area so we made the move.”
She became director of the Pawlet library in November.
“Over the winter months, we didn’t have any public programming, so I was kind of looking to spring and summer and got the idea to do a seed lending library, so I’ve been working on it for the past couple of months,” she said. “There’s a lot of initial setup, it’s a lot of busy work.”
Hudson Valley Seed Company, and High Mowing Organic Seeds, are two companies she contacted asking whether they might donate some seeds to the new library. Both agreed, sending numerous packets of vegetable, herb, flower and watermelon seeds.
“And what we have been doing is we’ve been transferring them into seed envelopes,” said Barnes. “We had a couple of seed-sorting parties where we’re transferring seeds, and we write down the information on the envelope, and essentially these envelopes that rehouse the seeds from the original packaging are what gets checked out.”
Library patrons can borrow seeds like they would anything else from the library. The seeds are kept in an old card catalog that was brought out of the basement and dusted off for this purpose.
“So essentially the envelopes, we’ve got vegetables, we have herbs and flowers; and so they’ll be in the card catalog in those categories in alphabetical order so you can find what you’re looking for,” said Barnes.
Folks should understand that while they are “borrowing” seeds from the seed library, they’re under no obligation to return the seeds once they’re planted. Barnes said the primary goal of this is to get people using the seeds, growing plants, learning and having fun.
“Our secondary priority, which I’m hoping the seed library will evolve into, is at harvest time you would take some seeds from that plant that you planted with the seeds that you borrowed, and then return them to the library,” she said. “Then they go back into the card catalog.”
Folks with no idea on how to go about saving seeds for replanting are in luck.
“So the idea is this becomes a sustainable community collective,” she said. “Now, realizing that not everyone has that skill set to be able to save seeds, that’s OK. If you check out the seeds and we don’t get any in return that’s fine, but we want to sort of aim to get to this sustainability cycle. I’m going to do programming surrounding the seed library. And one of the workshops I intend to hold in the fall is how to save seeds so that we can educate people on how to do that.”
To make this seed library a reality, Barnes worked with the UVM Extension Community Horticulture Program. Specifically, the program will send volunteers to assist with the workshops. Barnes also reached out to the nearby Long Trail School, hoping to both tap its arts program for a seed library logo as well as get kids of high school age more involved.
“What we did is we held a student logo design contest where students from eighth to twelfth grade submitted designs for a logo for the Pawlet Public Library Seed Library and then we had a community vote,” she said.
Alyssa Sargent, an eighth-grade student at Long Trail School, won the design contest.
“Everyone is really excited about it,” said Barnes. “It just made sense given where we are in Pawlet, a rural community, there’s lots of people that grow their own vegetable gardens or there are a few master gardeners, so it sort of seems like everyone is dabbling in the gardens in some form so I just thought it would be a perfect fit for the community.”
