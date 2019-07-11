PAWLET — A local man died after his all-terrain vehicle crashed in a wooded area off of Route 30 on Thursday, according to the Vermont State Police.
Richard Morey, 72, of Pawlet, was reported missing on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. Police were told Morey had taken his ATV out for a ride earlier in the daytime and had not returned home.
Members of the Pawlet Fire Department arrived on scene with ATVs shortly after Morey was reported missing. Firefighters located Morey's body in the woods.
Preliminary investigation revealed Morey had taken his 2003 Arctic Cat ATV into the woods, lost control of the ATV and rolled it down an embankment.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Granville Rescue.
This post will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.