PAWLET — Voters in Pawlet approved a general fund budget of $466,727 and a highway budget of $581,878.
A $295,00 bond for public library improvements failed by a vote of 289 to 205.
In the Select Board race, incumbents Edgar Cleveland and John W. Malcolm edged out challenger Dennis Morrisseau for a pair of one-year seats.
Results were as follows: Cleveland, 297; Malcolm, 378; Morrisseau, 170.
In the race for Mettawee School Board director, incumbent Julie Mach bested challenger Maureen Brown 332 to 151 for a three-year seat.
Most other major ballot items passed. Article 31, which proposed to appropriate $10,000 to support the paving of the Pawlet Community Church parking lot, failed by a vote of 255 to 253.
– Jim Sabataso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.