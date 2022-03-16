WEST PAWLET — The town is asking that a court jail Daniel Banyai and fine him until he ceases operating the firearms arms school that was ordered to close last year.
Banyai is the owner of the property at 541 Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet, which he’s owned since 2013. There, in 2017, he began operating Slate Ridge, a firearms school, though he didn’t have the required town permits to do so. This began an ongoing legal saga culminating in January when the Vermont Supreme Court denied his appeal of an Environmental Court decision ordering him to remove all the buildings constructed for the school and to pay the town of Pawlet $46,000.
On Feb. 10, town attorney Merrill Bent filed a renewed and amended motion for civil contempt in the Environmental Court asking it to find Banyai in contempt “and order imprisonment until such time that Defendant demonstrates compliance with the injunctive relief ordered in the March 4, 2021 Order.”
According to Bent’s motion, the matter came before the court in September 2019 where it was alleged that Banyai had violated the town’s zoning bylaws numerous times.
“Throughout the proceeding, Defendant has consistently sought to delay and frustrate the Town’s efforts to bring the Property into compliance with the Bylaws,” wrote Bent. “Since this Court issued its decision, not only has Defendant failed to comply with the Orders relating to the surveying and deconstruction of unpermitted structures on the Property, he has also intentionally used the unpermitted structures for the very purposes prohibited by the Court, and has invited media to document his violations of this Court’s Order.”
Her filing included several exhibits purportedly showing Banyai violating court orders.
She wrote that in the past eight weeks neighbors have witnessed contractors delivering building materials to Banyai’s property, including a large shed delivered on Jan. 16.
“Given that the Court has already imposed significant fines which continue to accrue interest, it is clear that a financial incentive alone is insufficient to convince Defendant to comply with the Court’s Order,” Bent wrote.
The fines the town is asking the court to impose on Banyai are $100 per day between Dec. 16, 2020 and March 4, 2021, and a $200 per day fine from March 5, 2021 until all violations are cured. These would constitute liens on the property.
Banyai’s activities have been documented extensively by local, state, and national media. Town officials and neighbors have accused him of threatening and harassing them, with one neighbor being granted a restraining order against him.
A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for April 18 at 10 a.m.
