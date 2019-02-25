PAWLET — The town is eyeing a $17,793 bump in their expenditures budget, bringing their proposed budget total up to $437,005.
Property taxes are slated to decrease by $23,817, despite the fact that, overall, the revenue budget is slated to increase by $17,793.
The administrator assistant's budget increased by $5,580 to rest at $28,080, but the overall payroll budget dropped by $9,139 to rest at $174,773.
An assessor's position was added to the office budget, raising it by $15,525, and the total operational costs increased by $27,000 to total $125,532.
The highway budget is slated to increase by $14,743 due to a $3,000 increase in Chloride, and an additional $2,000 in permits, to rest at $494,878.
Voters will be asked to send $25,000 on the Town Equipment Fund, and $17,000 on the Capital Budget fund to maintain town buildings.
Voters will be asked to allocate $15,000 to the revitalization and maintenance of the wastewater treatment plant, and to split $120,000 between the Pawlet and West Pawlet Fire Departments, as well as $8,000 for the Granville Rescue Squad.
There are no contested races in the town this year, though there remains a single empty Library Trustee seat.
Voters will be asked to approve $5,539,649 for the Metawee School District, and to authorize the school board to send $36,490 of the general fund to the building and grounds maintenance Reserve Fund.
Australian ballot voting will take place in the conference room of the Town Hall at 122 School Street on March 5 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
— Kate Barcellos
