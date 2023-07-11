PAWLET — The Rutland County sheriff says he’s not refusing to arrest Daniel Banyai, but won’t be put into a “bad situation,” either.
On Monday, the town sent a letter to Rutland County Sheriff David Fox saying that if he doesn’t confirm that he’ll execute the arrest warrant for Banyai by Friday, then it will take legal action against him.
The letter is signed by Select Board Chair Michael Beecher and was supplied to the Herald by the town’s attorney, Merrill Bent.
Since at least 2018, Banyai has been in a legal dispute with the town over his Slate Ridge firearms school.
The town says he doesn’t have the required permits for the school, while Banyai says he does. The courts have been regularly siding with the town over the matter, with it all culminating in a warrant being issued on July 6 for Banyai’s arrest and imprisonment until he or someone else removes the unpermitted buildings on his property.
The writ of mittimus was issued by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin.
It directs any sheriff or constable in the state to arrest Banyai and turn him over to the Commissioner of Corrections until the court order he’s been found in contempt of is complied with. It gives 60 days for this to happen.
Court records show Banyai has accrued over $100,000 in fines between Jan. 14, 2022, and June 1, 2023, which has become a lien on the property. Banyai is being fined $200 per day from June 1 until the court orders are complied with.
Beecher’s letter claims the writ of mittimus was sent by the town through its attorney to Fox on July 6, and that Fox refused, via email, to execute it.
The email to the town from Fox sent July 6 shortly before 4 p.m. reads, “This would be a warrant VSP would serve as we do not have a contract with Pawlet.”
“It’s not that we won’t arrest him,” Fox said on Tuesday, noting that the warrant says any law enforcement officer in the state can execute the warrant. “If we come in contact with Daniel, we will by all means arrest him on the warrant.”
Fox said he’s been in contact with Vermont State Police over this, and both agencies will support each other.
“To go there for the contempt of court warrant, basically, and to try to rush in there and grab him on a contempt of court, especially with the wording; if the structures are removed or he has somebody remove them, he’s in compliance, it’s not like we’re dealing with a felony-type situation, which would draw a different attention, but we have to be smart about what we do as far as trying to get Daniel in,” said Fox.
Fox said he believes that Banyai will either turn himself in or comply with the court orders. Fox claims he spoke to Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, on Monday and was told that Banyai has begun to remove some of the structures.
Kaplan didn’t return an email from the Herald on Tuesday.
A call to Beecher wasn’t returned.