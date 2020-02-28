PAWLET — Voters in Pawlet will be asked to approve a general fund budget of $466,727 this Town Meeting Day, a 6.8% increase. Drivers include wage increases and health insurance costs.
The town highway budget is a proposed $581,878, an increase of 17.58%. Drivers include increases in fuel, sand and gravel expenses.
Other notable items on the ballot include $120,000 for Pawlet and West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Departments and a $295,00 bond for public library improvements.
On the select board incumbents Edgar Cleveland and John W. Malcolm are vying with challenger Dennis Morrisseau for a pair of one-year seats.
Town voters will also decide between incumbent Julie Mach and challenger Maureen Brown for a three-year seat on the Mettawee School Board.
Pawlet is a part of the Mettawee School District (Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union).
An information meeting is scheduled for March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Mettawee Community School. Voting by Australian ballot will be held March 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the town hall conference room.
— Jim Sabataso
