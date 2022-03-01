PAWLET — Voters approved the town budgets and most appropriations on Tuesday.
The municipal budget of $469,156 was approved 313-59; the highway budget of $616,122 was approved 308-63; and only one appropriation, $250 for Big Heavy World, was defeated, failing to pass by a vote of 215-139.
A question about whether the select board should write a letter in support of a monument on the town green that would have honored Pawlet's contribution to the Revolutionary War failed to get voter approval 269-98. The project would have been funded by grants and donations and the vote was non-binding.
In the only contested race, Harley Cudney and Kathryn Lawrence were elected to three-year terms as library trustees. Cudney got 213 votes and Lawrence got 276, defeating Martin Kravitt who got 90 votes.
