A Rutland Town man was hit by a passing motorist on Route 7 Friday, according to Vermont State Police, not far from where a woman was killed in a similar incident last year.
Police said Randy Webster, 44, was hit by 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Richard Lucas, 77, of Bellaire, Michigan, shortly after 9 p.m. Police said Webster was taken first to Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) and then University of Vermont Medical Center.
Trooper Ryan Malmgren said Monday the hospital reported Webster underwent surgery and was “progressing well.” Webster said there would be no charges against or civil tickets issued to Lucas, who was passing through town on his way to Woodstock.
“The people that were driving — it’s very dark in that area and evidence indicates they were not going very fast at all,” Malmgren said. “The pedestrian was intoxicated and it appears he just walked right into the road.”
Malmgren said Webster was unable to provide much information at the scene because of a head injury, but a witness described him crossing from the area around Alderman’s Toyota toward 99 Restaurant.
The incident was roughly 500 feet from the spot where a Rutland woman was hit by a car and killed in November. Malmgren said that about an hour after Webster was hit, he got a report of an intoxicated individual walking in the middle of the road in the same area.
“I wasn’t ready for another person to get hit, and I ripped down there and sure enough, there was a person hammer drunk, walking in the middle of the road,” he said. “The lighting is not great down there. Maybe that’s something the town or the highway department will look into.”
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said the incident might come up at the board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, but Route 7 was the purview of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
“It’s in the town, of course, but it’s not one of the ones we’re in charge of,” she said. “Certainly, we’ll take a look at it.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.