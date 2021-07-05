Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by a 24-year-old Proctor woman on Route 7 in Rutland Town around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, the name of the pedestrian had not been released pending a notification of family.
A news release from the Vermont State Police stated Taylor Edwards-Galarneau, of Proctor, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, and was not injured in the crash.
After investigating, police determined the pedestrian was crossing Route 7 south. As he crossed over onto the northbound lanes he was struck by the vehicle.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland were dispatched to the crash scene.
The pedestrian was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries, the release stated.
Members from the Rutland Town Fire Department also responded to the scene.
This is the latest in a series of crashes involving pedestrians.
About two weeks ago, a Rutland Town man was hit by a driver on Route 7 near the site where a woman was killed in a similar incident last year.
Police said Randy Webster, 44, was hit by 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Richard Lucas, 77, of Bellaire, Michigan, shortly after 9 p.m. on June 18.
Webster was taken first to Rutland Regional and then University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was treated.
There were no charges against or civil tickets issued to Lucas, who was passing through town on his way to Woodstock.
Police said Webster was intoxicated and it appears he just walked right into the road.
The incident was about 500 feet from a spot where a Rutland woman was hit by a car and killed in November.
In March, a Mendon man was killed after being hit by the unknown driver of an unidentified vehicle on Route 4.
Police said the unidentified driver was going west on Route 4 in Mendon near the Killington Pico Motor Inn, when the vehicle struck Henry Miles, 54, of Rutland, who was crossing the road. The crash happened near Old Turnpike Road.
That case is being investigated by the Vermont State Police. No arrest has been made in Miles’ death.
Anyone with pertinent information about the crash on Monday on Route 7 is asked to contact Trooper Ray Domingus at the Rutland Barracks. The number is 802-773-9101.
