PEG-TV is reminding the community just how much it’s done in the last 30 years.
As the public television organization marks its 30th anniversary, its staff is restoring and airing numerous old programs from a long-neglected archive.
“The oldest recording we found was a mayoral debate and a senate debate dated 1987,” Executive Director Tom Leypoldt said. “Most of the games we found were starting from the ’90s. ... We still have quite a lot to go through. There’s still hundreds of recordings.”
The channel is broadcasting the old videos in scheduled blocks — scheduling available on pegtv.com – and uploading them to YouTube.
The timing might seem odd to those who remember PEG-TV marking its 10th anniversary in 2006, but the organization’s original incorporation papers were dated Aug. 18, 1993. Nobody who could be reached who was involved in the 2006 celebration was able to remember why the 10th anniversary wasn’t observed in 2003.
Bruce Nelson, the founding executive director, had been overseeing public television for Rutland for several years but did not stay at the helm long after it was incorporated — he was killed in a car crash the following January. His successor, Mike Valentine, died in 2016. Rich Carlson, president of the board of directors for the “10th” anniversary, said he could not recall why they were counting from 1996.
A search through the Rutland Herald’s archives provides fuel for a guess. The organization — which was still being referred to in print as “Rutland Region Community Television” — broke off and became fully independent from Adelphia Cable at the beginning of 1996.
“Any time we needed equipment, we had to go upstairs and fill out paperwork,” said Leypoldt, who had started as a volunteer at the station in 1993. “With the break, we were able to make our own decisions and control our own funding.”
Before settling into its current facility in Howe Center, PEG-TV moved into the Stafford Technical Center.
“I had sort of forgotten about this, but when we moved from Adelphia in ’96, we had a ton of stuff we didn’t have space for,” Leypoldt said.
The organization made an arrangement with the school district to store materials in the basement of the Longfellow Building. “Twenty-five years go by and you get busy with other things,” Leypoldt said. “Someone from the school board said we still had a lot of stuff down there.” One day, Leypoldt decided to start looking through it. He said he was dismayed by how much had been lost to mold, but at the same time excited about how much was unearthed. He said they also serve as a sort of time capsule regarding the city.
“What stood out to me were the football battles between Rutland and MSJ,” he said. “Those games, back in the ’90s, it appeared like every single person in Rutland attended that game. You had people standing on vehicles because there was no seating.” The channel has been playing unearthed footage of old graduations and board meetings, along with some videos that Leypoldt said has brought back personal memories, like programs hosted by the late Ted Pendleton or Ilene Blackman.
Valentine, like Leypoldt, started as a volunteer prior to taking over the organization. He’d been a radio announcer and involved in community theater before taking a video production class at Channel 15. In 1993, he began filming a soap opera titled “Suds” that used local actors and aired it on the channel. Leypoldt said he had not found that footage yet, but ...
“It was revisited when we moved to Stafford,” he said. “The Stafford kids took it over and they actually completed it as a story. ... That was a great project for them.”
Leypoldt said he has found inspiration and regret digging through the archive.
“I remember having some videos in my hand 25 years ago I wish I’d kept,” he said. “There was no way of knowing you’d be able to take a VHS tape and convert it to a file that can be shared around the world.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com