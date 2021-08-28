HARTFORD — When Hartford Athletic Director Jeff Moreno commutes to work on Route 14, he often spots an old pole vault mat along the banks of the White River. Ten years after Tropical Storm Irene, it serves as a perpetual reminder of that unforgettable day 10 years ago.
“It’s still there,” he said.
Moreno saw it all during the 2011 storm when he was employed as the athletic director at South Royalton. When heavy rainfall threatened to flood the Royals’ athletic fields, Moreno and his family rushed to the school in a desperate attempt to help limit damage. It quickly became apparent their best intentions were no match for Mother Nature. Despite flooding, blowdowns, bridge closures and detours, the Morenos got home to West Hartford.
“It was scary,” Moreno said. “I had a young family at the time, including a kid who wasn’t a year old. And that was the first time when I was like, ‘What are we going to do? This is serious.’ I remember when the West Hartford bridge went out, they had emergency vehicles and loaders down there. And they all went screaming by the house, leaving — so that they didn’t get stranded. And I remember thinking, ‘That’s not a good sign.’”
Moreno said he thought he had seen the worst. The next few days, however, he found out neighboring towns and other pockets of Vermont also were hit hard.
All three main athletic fields at South Royalton were destroyed, and so were the ones at Hartford, Windsor and Woodstock.
The damage to the Royals’ home venues included a boys soccer field that was under 4 feet of mud. Four dugouts, a scoreboard and a new track and field storage shed also had washed away. The softball field was destroyed, as well and the softball storage shed floated a mile down the road until in came to rest upside down in a tree. Bleachers and a baseball batting cage also were ruined, while some unsalvageable soccer goals eventually were located in the woods nearby.
During the next month South Royalton kept its athletics programs going by temporarily practicing at Randolph and playing games at U-32 and Thetford. The Essex Center for Technology also pitched in by building a new storage shed and donating it to the Royals.
What follows is an edited transcript of an interview Biggam had with Moreno recently:
Biggam: Now that it’s a decade after (Tropical Storm) Irene, are there any single images or thoughts that stick with you to this day?
Moreno: The couple things that stick with me is how the community — and specifically for me, the student-athletes — just rallied to do whatever was needed to be done. For us, it was the day before school was supposed to start. So, everyone was geared up and emotionally ready to return. They’d already had a week or so of preseason, and everything just got put on pause. And whatever needed to be done, there were dozens of people ready to do it. Whether it had to do with fixing the school or the athletic fields — or more frequently, it had to do with fixing the community. The kids just stopped what we all thought they thought was the most important thing — like sports — and we realized what high quality and character they had. And they were just so unselfish.
Biggam: Do you remember anything visually from that day related to sports?
Moreno: It was just devastating. I was worried about our pole vault mats, which I had worked years to purchase at that school. I was worried they were going to float down the river because that’s typically what happens: When the water comes up, I would go drag the mats up onto the bank and it would be fine. So I loaded my whole family into the car ... We just drove out back and I walked across and I saw the river was right there, where I’d never seen it before. And as I’m walking back across the field, I could see my family and their eyes were getting big. I turned around and the river was already coming across the field — it just happened right when I was there. ... It was nuts. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Biggam: For the two or three weeks after that, for your job, specifically, what were some of the logistical challenges or other things you had to deal with immediately?
Moreno: Finding the spaces for the kids to get back to their sports, when that time was going to be ready. We had a farmer in town named Geo Honingford, right on the river, and his farm got toasted. But he had a hay field that he let us cut. And I rented a roller and I remember boys soccer players taking turns rolling the field, just to get it leveled out. And we dragged some goals over there and they had at least some space to do some practicing, when it was time. (The team also practiced at U-32 in East Montpelier in central Vermont.)
Biggam: So by the end of the season when you were back, was the field looking pretty playable?
Moreno: We would never play on it now. But everyone was so excited to get back out there and have a game that they were able to overlook the fact the grass was really young and thin. And there were some spots that were still a little bit sandy. But at the time it was such a gift to be able to do that and have our Senior Games on our home fields.
Biggam: Now that you have 10 years of perspective, what would you say you learned from your experience specifically?
Moreno: Honestly, what Ed Hockenbury did and what Essex High School did was just absolutely magical. They kind of adopted us as their sister school and we had a year-long relationship with them. They raised around $20,000 by passing a hat at their football games. And their tech center built all-new storage sheds for us. The Hartford Tech Center built new dugouts for softball. And Essex also brought us up: We took four school buses and a good chunk of the community up to a home football game where they played Rutland. And they put ‘SR’ stickers on their helmets for that game, honored us at halftime, they had fireworks, fed us pizza. They went way above and beyond. And then they came back down for a return trip where we toured them around and showed them the damage and how far we’d come. (Ten) years later, I still get chills thinking about how much the Essex community and Ed Hockenbury did for us. And just that sense of community, in general — how people rallied around each other — it was pretty impressive.
Biggam: How did that one day and the aftermath changed you personally?
Moreno: I take the preparation advice a lot more seriously now. Even when it was coming up, I was on alert and getting ready for it. We live in West Hartford along the White River, and our whole village was wiped out. We were cut off from town services and power access for an extended period of time. And I wasn’t ready. So, now I think about just being prepared, being more connected with the neighbors and making sure everyone is more ready than we were for that last one. That’s how it’s changed me, for sure. And I didn’t think that could ever happen. I just didn’t think that much water could ever come through.
jamie.biggam @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.