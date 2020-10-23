As staff member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs from 1979 to 1981, Vietnam veteran and filmmaker Garry DuFour, of North Rupert, learned, from letters submitted to the committee, about the “Atomic Veterans,” military servicemembers who witnessed atmospheric nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands and in the United States in the 1950s and early ’60s. During numerous tests, military personnel were ordered to march, directly after detonation, to ground zero even as radioactive fallout rained down upon them, and as consequence of their exposure to nuclear radiation in the air and in the soil, many of these U.S. soldiers suffered radiation sickness, varieties of cancer and premature death. Today, barely 15% of these soldiers survive. Because detailed records of their participation in these government experiments were not kept, it was difficult for the atomic veterans to obtain health care or compensation. For 33 years after leaving Washington, DuFour kept copies of the letters as well as other documents. His work, hobbled somewhat by the coronavirus pandemic — he endured ICU time including three days on respirator after a positive diagnosis — on a documentary, “Atomic Veterans Speak,” continues. By telephone, People Will Talk interviewed DuFour at his North Rupert home recently. Visit bit.ly/GarryDuFour and bit.ly/GarryDuFour_Part2 to hear the first two parts of the interview.
People Will Talk — 'Atomic Veterans Speak'
- By RH Alcott Staff Writer
