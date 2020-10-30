Evan S. Brock is marketing director at Spangler Candy Co., in Bryan, Ohio, where he’s worked since 2004. Spangler’s is where more peppermint Christmas candy canes are made every year than anywhere else in the United States. They make Circus Peanuts, too, those orange marshmallow peanut-shaped candies that have been popular since the 19th century. But that’s not all. Spangler is where Dum Dums are made, arguably the most popular spherical lolly around. You get them free at the bank, at your doctor’s office and when you go trick-or-treating. Originally, back in 1924, the Akron Candy Co. in Bellevue, Ohio, introduced the Dum Dum in seven flavors. Today, acquired by the Spangler bros in 1953, Dum Dums are available in 16 flavors. Just in time for Halloween, People Will Talk had a phone chat with Brock and the recording is posted here for the first time.
Visit bit.ly/EvanBrock to hear this week’s People Will Talk interview with Evan Brock.
