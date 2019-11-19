Did you ever want to know how Peter Pan remains a boy his whole life? Or how Captain Hook loses his hand? Or why the crocodile sounds like an alarm clock? Or why Wendy’s Mom is glad her kids find Peter?
Mill River’s fall show, “Peter and the Star Catcher,” answers all those questions and a lot more. It’s a zany, fast-moving, high tech, colorfully costumed romp — pirates and mermaids, a pasta-swearing native king, the good ship Neverland hovering off stage as the kids struggle to return home, all but Peter who wants to stay behind. It’s the prequel to the famous story of Peter Pan and from the beginning the tone is set in a wonderful madcap fashion.
Director Peter Bruno was busy Monday afternoon working on just the right lighting cues, using an array of colors in the upstage cyc curtain, special star effects and blue gels at key moments. The sound operator, Bronson Patch, was busy coordinating the roar, then the crunching sounds and giant belch of the not yet quite constructed crocodile, while the 17 actors worked on carefully timed entrances and exits.
The set was anchored by a large platform center stage, backed by tropical fabric curtains, various chests, barrels, trunks and carts that came on and off. The actors did the rest. Picture the male cast members of all sizes and shapes, changing into their mermaid costumes — wigs, fans and all — then draping themselves about the stage while singing in hilarious fashion, “It Made a Mermaid Out of Me.” You can hear their director reminding the boys to ” ... pick up your dress and don’t step on the hem.”
Senior Adam Luzader is an earnest, mop-topped Peter, matched ably by sophomore Alex Tifft as Molly (Wendy’s mother). Alex’ s little sister Sammy, a diminutive 7th-grader, buzzes about in comic fashion in distinct contrast to the towering, lanky Val Giesey, a junior who plays the villainous Black Stache. His mobile expressive face is perfect for the part as he schemes his way toward mayhem. The scene toward the end where he loses his hand is worth the price of admission alone.
King Fighting Prawn, leader of the natives on the island, threatens to annihilate everyone with robust oaths of “Linguini! “ or “Calamari!” Senior Dale Westbrook, a transfer from South Africa, is terrific in his ferociousness. But when he learns that the heroine is named Molly, he and his warriors collapse in helpless laughter and forgive them all. In his island language, Molly means “Squid Poop.”
And so the fun continues. Even though the crocodile was not quite done, its red eyes were apparent upstage as the kitchen timer clock ends up down his gullet. “He’s ruining my scene, you reptilian ham!” shouts Black Stache and the ominous tick-tocks begin. Kudos to musical director Lois Castonguay, who accompanies the show with not only piano music but also an array of percussive sound effects.
In the spirit of collaboration that happens in every good production, when a giant umbrella appears on stage, and all the actors need to gather under it to deliver their lines, it is the cast who suggests how to do it in comic fashion. They pop out from one side or the other in perfect order, topped by Black Stache, who is tall enough to appear above it all.
“It’s a leviathan of an umbrella,” says Bruno, who goes with his actors’ suggestion.
The show ends with the cast surrounding Peter, who gets his wish of “All l ever wanted was to be a boy.” They hoist him up in a moment of triumph, ending the show and leaving us with all the background we’d ever need to understand the classic story that follows.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21, 22 and 23. Tickets are $10.
