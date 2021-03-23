After four years of working with downtown businesses, Steve Peters is ready to try running one.
Peters, who has been executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership since 2017, announced this week he was stepping down to become manager of the Rutland Area Food Co-op. He said his first day at his new job will be April 5.
"It's something I'm really excited about," he said. "I'm pretty passionate about eating and cooking and food."
Peters is so passionate about the subject in general and the co-op in particular that he was already serving as the co-op board's "first facilitator" — effectively its president. He said he had no role in his hiring, which was overseen by the board's second facilitator (vice president) Jess Novak, who did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday.
Shannon Poole, president of the DRP board, said they were sorry to see Peters go.
"He was a great asset," she said. "He saw downtown as not just solely downtown, but as the core to Rutland and the Rutland community, so a success for downtown was a success for the whole community."
Poole said Peters developed relationships with other organizations and helped stabilize the board.
"He had a great, positive personality for the role," she said.
Poole said Nikki Hindman, the marketing and events director, would step in as interim director when Peters finishes up at the end of the week. She said the board is still discussing next steps.
Peters said he is leaving just as he wraps up some long-term projects, including a smartphone app that will give guided tours of downtown, with information on art and history.
"It took forever because when you're making your own app, there's a lot that can go wrong I've learned, but it is in existence," he said.
On top of that, 16 pedestrian wayfinding signs will be put in place this year and the partnership completed a new strategic plan.
"I think I'm leaving at a good point," he said. "It's been a challenging year for everyone, and it was hard to figure our how to best help everyone because we were all figuring it out as we went along."
The biggest lesson of his tenure, Peters said, is that "everything is a process."
A lot of what you have to do is working with different partners, and it's not as easy as people on the outside think," he said. "It can take a couple years to see a project through."
Peters said he was looking forward to applying some of his ideas about how businesses downtown can get people through their front doors.
"A lot of time, we don't get to do those hands-on things that would be fun," he said.
