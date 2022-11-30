CLARENDON — A recount has upheld House Rep. Art Peterson’s victory in the Rutland-2 House District.
Clarendon Town Clerk Gloria Menard, clerk for the district, said in an email Tuesday that after a recount, Peterson had 1,952 votes while Dave Potter had 1,947 — a difference of five votes.
There were four candidates in the two-seat race. Peterson, who ran as a Republican; Potter, who ran as a Democrat; Tom Burditt, an incumbent Republican; and Ken Fredette, a Democrat. Burditt received the most votes overall with 2,079, while Fredette’s total was 1,687.
After Election Day, the difference between Peterson and Potter’s totals was nine votes with Peterson in the lead. Potter requested a recount a few days later.
Peterson was first elected in 2020, defeating Potter by a narrow margin, though not as narrow as this one.
Both live in Clarendon and are neighbors.
Burditt is from West Rutland, while Fredette is from Wallingford.
The district was restructured recently. It’s now made up of Clarendon, Wallingford, West Rutland and a large portion of Rutland Town. It used to contain Tinmouth and Proctor, but not Rutland Town.
