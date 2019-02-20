A bill is working its way through the state Senate that would further regulate PFAS chemicals, mainly in drinking and surface waters.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been found in wells in Clarendon and North Bennington. There are about 5,000 PFAS chemicals, but the state has so far focused on five.
According to the bill, S.49, PFAS are artificial chemicals that have been around since the 1950s, and are byproducts of the manufacturing process. In Clarendon, the contamination is believed to have come from firefighting foam used once at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport, while in North Bennington the chemicals are believed to be from old Teflon manufacturing operations.
S.49, as it reads now, would require the Agency of Natural Resources to adopt a maximum contamination level for PFAS under the Vermont Water Supply Rule. This is a process the agency has already begun, said ANR Deputy Secretary Peter Walke, adding that the bill gives the agency a timeline for doing so.
According to the bill, on or before Feb. 1, 2020, the ANR secretary will file a final proposed rule with the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules. The secretary then has until Aug. 1, 2020, to start a public comment process. By March 1, 2021, the secretary must either file a proposed rule with the Secretary of State, or publish a notice that it won’t be regulating PFAS chemicals along with its reasons for not doing so.
Until the agency adopts the MCL, the bill requires all public water systems in the state, starting Sept. 1, to test every six months for PFAS chemicals in drinking water supplies. If the levels are above the 20 parts per trillion the Department of Health has set as a health advisory, the system has to notify the Agency of Natural Resources. The agency shall then direct the system to treat the water and lower the PFAS levels.
The bill also requires ANR to adopt PFAS standards for surface-level water, such as rivers and lakes, and gives a timeline for doing so.
Sen. Christopher Bray, D-Addison, chairman of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, said Wednesday he expects the bill to leave his committee sometime next week.
Jeff Wennberg, commissioner of the Rutland City Department of Public Works, said Wednesday that the frequency of PFAS testing the bill currently calls for is “overkill,” especially in systems that have been tested with negative results. He said the tests cost $6,000 each, which can be a problem for smaller systems.
Wennberg said the city’s drinking supply has been tested for PFAS, even before the problems in Bennington and Clarendon were discovered. He said he is concerned that having to test for it too often will lead to water systems putting fewer resources toward more immediate concerns.
“I can understand that perspective because there’s an expense to testing,” Bray said, adding that his committee hopes to speak to people who work with these systems and are familiar with day-to-day operations and challenges.
The bill was sponsored by Bray, with co-sponsors Rebecca Balint, D-Windham, Brian Campion, D-Bennington and Mark MacDonald, D-Orange.
A House version of the bill, H.263, is sponsored by Rep. Brian Cina, D-Burlington. That bill is in the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife.
Walke said the House bill is more limited than the Senate’s, and it’s expected that most of the headway made on this issue will be done through the Senate bill.
