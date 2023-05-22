Pickleball Rotary
From left, Dean Matt, Bob Wetherby, Kent Lampke and Verna Borden pose for a photo after their pickleball match in Rutland on Sunday. Matt is on a quest to set a new world record of playing 48 games of pickleball in all 48 contiguous states in less than 48 days. Rutland was his 36th stop on his trip.

 Photo by Janelle Faignant

On Sunday morning, Rutland became the 36th stop in 63-year-old Dean Matt’s quest to set a new world record: 48 games of pickleball in all 48 contiguous states in less than 48 days. He calls it the 48-48-48 and set out on May 1 from Sarasota, Florida, where he resides. Most days he plays two matches in two different states, and some days even three.

On Sunday afternoon, he said, “We’re more than 75% (through the tour). We just landed in Portland, Maine, and this is stop number 38, so we’ve got only 10 stops left.”

