On Sunday morning, Rutland became the 36th stop in 63-year-old Dean Matt’s quest to set a new world record: 48 games of pickleball in all 48 contiguous states in less than 48 days. He calls it the 48-48-48 and set out on May 1 from Sarasota, Florida, where he resides. Most days he plays two matches in two different states, and some days even three.
On Sunday afternoon, he said, “We’re more than 75% (through the tour). We just landed in Portland, Maine, and this is stop number 38, so we’ve got only 10 stops left.”
Matt is a commercial pilot and came up with the idea himself.
“I’ve always wanted to do an event where I could combine aviation and some sport and go around the country. We became pickleball addicts within the last year and decided this would be a good thing,” he said. “All the communities I reached out to wanted to be a part of it, too. Everyone just has a good time, they’re cheering us on, and it’s very lighthearted; we’re not playing for (a good score) or anything, everyone’s just having a good time.”
Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, ping pong and badminton, is played with a paddle and a perforated plastic ball and rumored to be named after a dog called Pickles who kept intercepting the ball and running off with it.
“The enthusiasm is growing because every state we go to there’s news stories and cameras and those stories get picked up by markets we’re not even going to,” Matt said. “So word’s getting around and there’s a lot of people following us.”
Dozens of spectators gathered around the court at the Rutland Racquet Club on Sunday as the Rutland City Rotary Club’s Steve White introduced the match, saying, “It’s 10 o’clock, it’s party time.”
White says Matt’s stop in Rutland was also a great chance to highlight the growing pickleball community in Rutland, and the annual Build Better Friendships Pickleball Tournament, which the Rotary hosts in partnership with Vermont Sport & Fitness and Rutland Recreation & Parks Department. It started last fall and became a saving grace when the Rotary’s other fundraisers like the golf tournament and Christmas tree sales were impacted by COVID. “We needed something,” White said. “Pickleball was the answer.” This year's tournament takes place on Sept. 9-10.
“We want to make Rutland synonymous with pickleball because there are so many of us who play in this town,” White said.
He added that Rutland draws people from New Hampshire, New York and all over Vermont who play. “It was a lot of fun last year, and we had a clinic where we taught 44 people how to play. We have clinics all the time because there’s so many people who want to learn.”
Matt joked around between shots, making spectators laugh as he and his partner Kent Lampke squared off against Rutlanders Bob Wetherby and Verna Borden.
“These are 4.0s,” White said, “so they’re really good, but the sport is something you can learn and start playing that day.”
“There was no Guinness World Record when I started this,” Matt said. “I was going to do it no matter what (and) Guinness told me 'no' two or three times and I finally arm wrestled them and we came up with a category.”
He signed up with a friend from Sarasota, but at the last minute the friend had to cancel. “So because we signed up as a team and he’s not on the trip I’m calling it a self-proclaimed world-record attempt, and we play with all sorts of people,” he said.
That includes Special Olympics athletes, low-income inner-city youth, pickleball professionals, ex-professional NBA and NFL athletes, mayors, and dignitaries. “We just got done playing an ex-governor in New Hampshire and we’re going to play another ex-governor in Virginia, George Allen. So we’ll play everybody.”
And as far as where he plays, the courts know no bounds — games have been played in private residences, outdoor public courts, private clubs, restaurant/pickleball places like Chicken N Pickle, as well as stadiums where the pros play, and even on an airport tarmac.
“In Frederick, Maryland, we landed the plane, they striped the courts, we put our portable net out, played a game, and were on the ground no more than an hour.”
To date, there’s a record for the longest pickleball game at 24 hours in 2011 in New Port Richey, Florida, and a record for fastest pickleball serve at 87 mph, achieved in 2018. And soon Matt will have his own unique world record as he’s set to complete the tour and be back in Florida Friday, May 26. “But it’s not about the world record, it’s about telling 48 different stories of who plays pickleball and where. The pickleball community is alive and well across the United States.”
