MENDON — Pico Mountain Ski Resort will open Thursday.
The resort made the announcement on Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MENDON — Pico Mountain Ski Resort will open Thursday.
The resort made the announcement on Tuesday.
“We are excited to welcome back skiers and riders to Pico Mountain this year!” stated Rich McCoy, director of operations at Pico Mountain, in a news release. ”We’ve been busy over the summer, improving our snowmaking capabilities and clearing out brush to widen some key trails. We’ve also repaired the chimney to enable a fire to roar in the lodge once again.”
Pico and nearby Killington Ski Resort are owned by POWDR. Killington opened before Thanksgiving Day weekend.
Opening weekend at Pico will see the running of the Golden Express Quad, which serves Fool’s Gold to Lower Pike, and Bonanza.
Skiers and riders who show up on opening day will get a commemorative Pico-themed Opening Day cup, while supplies last.
The mountain is also collecting for BROC Community Action’s food shelf through Dec. 18. People can drop off canned goods at Ticketing, Retail and the Sunshine Room on the first floor of Pico Base Lodge.
According to the resort, during the summer it invested $450,000 into trail infrastructure with help from Pico Ski Education Foundation
Tickets can be bought at picomountain.com online.
Lift hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday; and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and peak days.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.