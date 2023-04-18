WEST RUTLAND — Kids at Carving Studio and Sculpture Center’s Picture It! Art Camp are learning to become illustrators and storytellers this week through a series of different technical projects using paint, pastels and much more.
Organized by local artist and dancer Zoë Marr Hilliard, camp participants are spending the first three days of spring break week learning about different styles of creating picture books.
This year, there are eight kindergarten through fifth-graders participating in the camp, all of whom are provided an open-ended environment to use their creativity, according to Marr Hilliard.
“The ability to be creative, improvisational and feel like they have something important to say, that artistic vision is valuable,” Marr Hilliard said. “I try to just build them up and make them proud of their work.”
So far, participants have worked on batik printing, drawing with pastels and using painted tissue paper to recreate the famous art style of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” author/illustrator Eric Carle.
“When I was in college, I actually interned at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. So that has been a big inspiration for me (this year),” Marr Hilliard said.
Marr Hilliard started hosting these types of art camps through CSSC in 2010 and said that she hopes she and the studio provide students the inspiration to explore their artistic freedom at an early age.
“The freedom to just be immersed in creativity and to make a mess (is important). They’re not allowed to make messes at school. They’re not allowed to make messes at home. I encourage the mess because, while I can’t speak for every kid, it’s one of the only places where they’re allowed to just really get fully immersed in the materials,” Marr Hilliard said.
At Tuesday’s session the young artists certainly werer immersed in the materials.
Adelina James, 7, said she had made a lot of rainbow art and wrote a short story about cats and clouds, but that her favorite part has been working with pastels.
“I like how there are statues here. And I really like how we painted with the pastels. It was fun because we got to spread it with our fingers and then blend it together,” James said.
Aleese Dailey, 8, said she really enjoyed working with pastels, adding that she had drawn a surfboard on a wave and a little blue character named Todd.
“I learned (this week) that you can fix the way you’re painting. If you make a mistake, you can fix it,” Dailey said.
CSSC Executive Director Carol Driscoll said that the kids not only have the opportunity to explore their creativity, work together and learn unique artistic techniques, but the camp also exposes them to the artwork at CSSC.
“I think it’s rare to be exposed to such a creative environment here with the sculptures that people have made in the past. (The kids) walk around the sculpture garden when they take breaks and talk about the different artwork that’s around the facility. They also talk a bit about the history because it was a big part of the marble industry,” Driscoll said. “It’s just a great place for them to spend some time and work together.”
Driscoll added that the studio also holds art camps in the summer that are hosted by Marr Hilliard. This year, there will be a jungle-themed art camp for ages 5-8 and a sculpture exploration camp for ages 9-12.
Marr Hilliard said that while in past years, the summer camps have had a performance aspect to them, this year’s will focus on creating a museum or gallery exhibit with kids.
While students do not have a final project for this week’s spring break camp, Marr Hilliard will be photocopying some of the students’ work so that they have the chance to see what it would look like in a picture book.
“I want (these kids) to have that total freedom to explore the materials and, within reason, do what they want with them to create their art. I encourage them to fully explore the materials in whatever way that means for them and not have it be scripted and structured,” Marr Hilliard said. “I want them to have that opportunity somewhere in their life.”
