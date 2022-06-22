CEDRR is ready to make a whole lot of whoopie downtown this summer.
After a yearlong delay, Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region has officially announced its Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes this week. The Downtown Rutland Partnership has also announced the musical line-up for Friday Night Live, pointing to an event-filled summer.
The festival and parade were originally planned for last summer to mark the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans were shelved as cases again surged. With the state opening back up, CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson said his organization is ready to revisit the plans and schedule the events for Aug. 27.
“I think at this point, we know this is the new normal, and it’s time to get out and do things,” Jepson said.
Center Street will be closed and grassed over, according to Jepson, in order to host 15 to 20 whoopie pie vendors, other food trucks and a variety of activities including musical performances, yoga, a caricature artist, a magician and balloon art. The parade will step off at 4 p.m. from Grace Congregational Church. The Paramount will host the “Newly”wed Game, an annual fundraiser for local food shelves, at 7:30 p.m., and the evening will conclude with fireworks.
The parade is intended to honor essential workers, Jepson said, ranging from doctors and nurses to fuel delivery drivers and grocery store workers.
“It’s everyone who was out there working so the rest of us could stay home,” he said.
Jepson said they will soon begin recruiting people to march in the parade and essential workers interested in participating are encouraged to email lori@rutlandeconomy.com.
Meanwhile, the Downtown Rutland Partnership has three nights of free live music on Center Street lined up for the Summer. Friday Night Live kicks off July 22 with Sublime tribute band Badfish. Aug. 5 brings ’90s R&B group All-4-One to Rutland. Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones, a Prince and the Revolution tribute act, closes out the series Aug. 19.
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Tiffany Saltis said Badfish has proven popular in Rutland in the past and she was personally excited for All-4-One, best known for their Grammy-winning No. 1 hit “I Swear.”
“I will say I’m a ’90s baby, so I’m looking forward to that one,” she said. “That’s one that will get a lot of people out there reminiscing.”
Saltis also noted that the late Prince has a broad appeal and she has heard nothing but positive reviews of how Dave Ford and the Beautiful Ones interpret the musical icon.
“I’m expecting the showmanship to rise to the occasion,” she said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
