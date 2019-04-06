Pine Hill Park brought $1.3 million into the Rutland area in the past year, according to the Pine Hill Partnership.
Usage of the park continues to grow, and partnership executive director Bryan Sell said it will soon need more people to take care of it.
"The biggest problem is we are a tourist destination for trail recreation but the community has not gotten behind it," he said. "My opinion is the current growth rate in bike use in unsustainable."
Sell said the $1.3 million was created by combining figures generated by train counters with economic survey data.
"There's a ton of data collected on this, but we collected our own," Sell said. "We did a direct survey on where people are from, where they're going, how long they're staying ... how much they're spending and per day and on what. ... I ran a series of models that are pretty standard in the industry and the estimates I cam up with matched pretty well with the model estimates."
Pine Hill Park is expected to soon be connected to several other trail networks through the development of the Velomont Trail, which will first join Stowe to Killington before extending to Bennington, touching on Pine Hill Park on its way through Rutland.
"All the trail groups between here and Bennington have signed onto it," Sell said. "The big question is whether we're going to have enough volunteers to maintain it. ... I can only speak to the leg between Killington and Castleton. We would need three or four dedicated volunteers to maintain it once it was built."
Sell said they also need more volunteers to maintain the existing trail, because any attrition in the current volunteer pool would deal the park a sever blow. He said bicycle trail maintenance is more involved than many people realize.
"Even a lot of outdoor businesses think trails just exist because you walk around in the woods," he said. "It's more complicated than that. ... You need to have a rudimentary understanding of how water flows over land. You need to understand how erosion starts. Modern mountain biking trails -- there's a lot of science involved."
The park just completed its first winter of grooming the trails -- Sell said they still need to raise about $1,500 to pay off the grooming machine -- and that the park averaged 1,400 visitors a month through the the snowiest months. The grooming was aimed at riders of fat bikes, but Sell said it had broader appeal.
"We noted right away all the locals on foot who don't have snowshoes or expensive equipment saw it as an opportunity to go for a walk in the woods," he said. "Then the runners saw an opportunity to go for a run in the woods."
The partnership will hold its first community work day of the year in the park April 27.
"We've got a couple projects going on that day, so the more hands, the merrier," organizer Shelley Lutz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.