Pine Hill Park is ready for the spring.
After closing completely for mud season for the first time, the park has reopened with a new boardwalk at the entry and events there begin this weekend. It may still look a little rough, though — the parks annual community work day is scheduled for April 30. Organizer Shelley Lutz said volunteers who show up can help with spring cleaning around the parks entrance or a couple of smaller projects further in, but there isn’t any need for the sort of large-scale rock-moving that took place last year.
“As people walk in and show up, we’ll figure out what people are capable of doing and what they’d like to do,” she said.
The park officially reopened earlier this month after the boardwalk at the entry was replaced with help from Naylor & Breen, RK Miles and Vermont Orthopedic Clinic.
“It came out great,” Lutz said. “The old one was starting to heave a little bit.”
The previous board walk was still in good-enough shape, she said, to be repurposed by the Killington Mountain Bike Club.
“They have some really wet spots on their trail system,” she said. “They’re going to use the boardwalk up on those wet areas.”
Construction is continuing on what is expected to be the park’s final trail, “Maximum Capacity.”
“We’ve got a lot of work to do with it,” Lutz said. “We do have YES Plan (a year-end program at Rutland High School) coming in for a couple days. We like to have a plan for when they’re here.”
Mountain bike clinics organized through the Rutland Rec will resume, starting with the “Gritty Girls” program for girls in grades 4-8 on Monday.
Come Alive Outside will hold its second “Jedi Trails” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1. Visitors can play Star Wars-themed games and meet cosplayers dressed as Star Wars characters. Volunteers will again be hiding figures of Grogu — the “Mandalorian” character known to fans as Baby Yoda before his real name was eventually revealed — among the trails for visitors to find.
Come Alive Outside executive director Arwen Turner said the inaugural event last year was a big hit.
“We had over 150 people on the main weekend,” she said. “This time, because we’re only doing it one weekend and not extending it over a whole week, we’re hoping for more.”
There were also be more Baby Yodas, increasing the number of dolls hidden around the park from 30 to 100. The figures will be hidden at different points in the day, Turner said, so they are not all found too early, leaving some for later arrivals.
“People are demanding more Grogu,” she said. “That seemed to be the main thing that was driving people to the trail.”
The following weekend, on May 7, the park will host a ride to support the Homeless Prevention Center. The racing schedule in the park resumes in June.
