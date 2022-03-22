Pine Hill Park is closed as its caretakers prepare for a doozy of a mud season.
Normally the park closes to cyclists in the spring, but this year the Pine Hill Partnership and Rutland Recreation Department are telling hikers to stay away too.
“We had such a wet season,” Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said. “We’re just trying to protect what we have.”
The situation isn’t unique to Pine Hill Park.
“We’ve got some initial reports that mud season is in full swing,” said Keegan Tierney, director of field programs for the Green Mountain Club. “From what I’ve heard it’s one of the worst years. ... It’s highly variable based on elevation and geographic location throughout the state. People should be aware and be ready to turn back if they see mud.”
Tierney said trails managed by the club will vary in their status.
“Our land management partners have different approaches to mud season,” he said. “We try to educate people on the right things to do.”
The best approach, Tierney said, is to either stay on the trail or out of the woods.
“If you’re walking on the trail and you’re not ready to walk on the trail proper, on the tread, it’s too muddy to walk,” he said.
According to materials on the New England Mountain Bike Association website, it is important to leave the trails alone while plant matter on the ground mixes with minerals in the soil and then resettles.
“If we ride the trails before this process is complete, the damage to the trails could be permanent,” the website read. “The mineral soils will be churned up, and rain and gravity will wash these soils away, leaving a mess of exposed roots and rocks. When the trails are soft our wheels can leave sunken tracks, which can channel into ruts and carry the soils away with the next rain.”
Tierney said the Green Mountain Club begins actively checking trail conditions and maintenance needs about two weeks before Memorial Day.
“We saw some ice events this winter so we may be looking at some trail work from that,” he said. “It was a funny winter, with heavy snowfall when it came.”
Back in Rutland, Peters said the city’s regular parks were closed, but she expects to be able to reopen them next week.
“Even our fields — it’s just the wettest this week,” she said. “We’re in really good shape. We did a lot of maintenance last year. The turnaround should be really quick. We’re just waiting for a little dryness.”
