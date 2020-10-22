The Pine Hill Partnership has asked visitors to keep their eyes open after an uptick in vandalism.
Organizer Shelly Lutz said in the most dramatic of the recent incidents, somebody cut down a perfectly good maple tree.
“Over on Upper Giorgetti, heading toward Back Stairs, we got this report on social media saying there’s a tree down,” Lutz said. “The tree has literally been cut with a saw and we think it was a hand saw. ... Somebody took the time to put a notch into it and it fell down across the trail.”
Lutz said the tree was roughly 8 inches in diameter.
“That would have been a long time cutting,” she said. “It was just somebody being a jerk. ... I know there’s a lot of stress right now, a lot of emotion, but why cut a tree?”
Lutz said rogue lumberjacking was a new phenomenon at the park.
“That’s never happened before,” she said. “We’ve had signs tagged. ... The lending library door — that seems to get a lot of abuse. People take books and leave books — I’m glad we have it, but do you know how hard it is to cut plexiglass?”
Lutz said the partnership had a scare earlier in the fall when they got reports of teenagers starting fires by the rock crusher building on the same weekend as the Deer Leap forest fire. She said somebody contacted the fire department and that was put out, and she asked visitors to report anything untoward that they spot in the park.
“Our best way is for people to keep their eyes and ears open,” she said. “There are so many park users. If they see something, they need to call the Rutland Fire Department or the Rutland Police Department. They will respond.”
Last year, someone apparently used a power tool to deface the Tin Man sculpture at the entrance to Pine Hill Park. Lutz said that while they have their suspicions, the culprit was never identified.
Rutland City Police Department Cmdr. Greg Sheldon said they have had more luck tracking down local youths who’ve done doughnuts on recreation fields with their cars, such as in one incident earlier this year at Meadow Street Park and another over the weekend at Giorgetti Park. In both cases, he said, the recreation department asked the police not to pursue charges.
“That young man is going to be doing some work with the (recreation) department to pay back the damages,” Sheldon said of the driver in the Giorgetti incident. He indicated a similar justice was meted out to the driver at Meadow Street.
Sheldon said the department does try to keep an eye on Pine Hill Park as well.
“We do have bike patrols, and if it wasn’t for COVID this summer, we probably would’ve had bike patrols up there periodically,” he said. “It’s not a consistent thing.”
Sheldon echoed Lutz, saying the police will respond to reports of suspicious activity at the park if called.
