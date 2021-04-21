The Pine Hill Partnership needs some rocks moved.
The organization’s annual community work day, when it invites volunteers to come help with spring cleaning at Pine Hill Park, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. This year, organizer Shelley Lutz said they’ll need folks to move materials for construction of a French drain on the new Milk Run trail.
“The French drain is not going to be built on Saturday, but we need rocks stockpiled for the French drain to be built by the Killington Mountain School kids,” Lutz said. “All the rocks have come out of the middle of the trail in the two years we’ve been building it.”
The volunteers from Killington Mountain School are scheduled to come build the drain next month, and Lutz said having the rocks staged for them ahead of time will assure the actual construction is a one-day job. She said buckets will be available for the smaller stones and rock sleeves for the bigger ones.
Other work includes cleaning out drainage and stockpiling bark mulch for the master gardeners who attend to the plantings at the trailhead.
“Master gardeners are still under strict regulations from UVM, so they’re not allowed to be there,” Lutz said.
Volunteers are asked to bring masks in addition to the usual water, bug spray, sunscreen and work gloves. Tools are provided.
Last year’s community work day was called off as the state went into lockdown as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lutz said the annual maintenance happened, but much more slowly than usual.
“There were only three of us doing it,” she said. “The projects we did were a lot smaller in scale than we’d be doing with big work groups.”
This spring will see the return of various cycling events and clinics as well as a new “Star Wars”-themed event sponsored by Come Alive Outside. “Jedi Training Trails” are scheduled for April 30 through May 10.
“They’re on-your-own adventures on four different trails,” Come Alive Outside Executive Director Arwen Turner said, listing the other participating trails as the Bumper Cars Trail in Poultney, Poultney River and Rail Trail and the Bearded Hen Trail in Wells. “This is something I’ve been wanting to do for years and one of the things I love about Rutland is when you have a wacky idea, people just jump in and help you do them.”
Turner said “Jedi Training Manuals” will be available online and at trailheads that list activities designed to be inclusive of a range of ability levels. Participants are also advised to be on the lookout for the character Grogu from “The Mandalorian.”
“If you find him, you can keep him,” Turner said. “If you take a picture of him, you can get a Hydroflask from Come Alive Outside.”
Meanwhile, Lutz said the partnership just secured an $18,000 loan for what she says will be the park’s final trail. She said Nikki Adams at the Rutland Recreation and Parks department assembled 106 pages of application materials for the grant, which will fund three weeks of work from the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps in the summer of 2022.
Lutz said the trail will be called “Maximum Capacity.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
