One more property is poised to come off the city's inventory.
The City-Owned property committee voted Wednesday to recommend selling 37 Pine St. to Philip Frassica for $4,005, zoning administrator Tara Kelly said Friday. The sale must still be approved by the Board of Aldermen, which has generally followed the committee's recommendations.
The property is a vacant lot where the city demolished the house that had stood there during a 2014 press conference by then-Gov. Peter Shumlin announcing a major grant funding the Northwest neighborhood revitalization project. Kelly said Frassica and his wife own a rental property next door at 35 Pine St.
"They have a retaining wall between the two properties they want to fix and then their plan is to keep the land open," Kelly said. "The committee was debating what to do in terms of the sale of the property. The most recent study from the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, the recommendation was not to do more housing in that neighborhood."
The "needs study" for 2012 housing (updated earlier this year) advocated "dedensification" as one of the methods through which the city could improve the Northwest neighborhood. This included both converting multi-unit apartment buildings back into single-family homes and not rebuilding some particularly blighted vacant properties after having been demolished.
Kelly said the committee wound up not taking action on 41 Pine St., site of the fatal fire last year.
"There is a wrinkle in #41 I need to explore," she said. "There's an adjacent property owner who would like it and there's somebody else who wants to build on it. ... We're going to wait for the next meeting so we have all those details ironed out."
The city has come close to emptying its inventory of properties acquired at tax sale, but Kelly said a few more recent arrivals still need to be dealt with. One is 77 South Main St., and Kelly said there are also four lots in the Stonegate development.
"I haven't even marketed them yet," she said. "There was a title issue that was getting cleaned up by the homeowners association and little details like that."
Kelly said there is also additional undeveloped land in Stonegate that may be headed to tax sale, and that the committee wants to see how that process goes and then may offer all the land there at once.
