CASTLETON — Due to weather, the annual Castleton University Pink the Rink event and hockey game has been rescheduled from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Spartan Arena.
Castleton University women’s ice hockey team will face off against the Huskies from the University of Southern Maine on Saturday.
Attendees can come at 2 p.m. for the basket raffles. Pre-game festivities start at 2.45 p.m.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Cost of admission to the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students.
