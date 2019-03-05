PITTSFIELD — Floor meeting is an important tradition in Pittsfield during which all annual business happens from budget items being approved to officials being elected, but this year, all of that voting took place across the road from Town Hall.
The change, which elected officials said was the first time the floor meeting had been moved to Pittsfield Federated Church in living memory, was necessitated after an engineering firm found the first floor at Pittsfield Town Hall “should not be used for public assembly and group gatherings until the floor system is properly reinforced.”
On Tuesday, voters at the floor meeting approved an article that will form an “exploratory committee” to look at the future of Town Hall.
In Pittsfield, Town Hall and the town office building are side-by-side. The business of the town, including the town clerk’s office and the Roger Clark Memorial Library, are in the town office building. Town Hall is used by the Pittsfield Historical Society.
Town Clerk Tricia Fryer said the problem at Town Hall was found after someone noticed there was a problem with the building’s chimney. It wasn’t clear on Tuesday when Town Hall was built.
A Historical Society publication said it was built as a school at a different site and moved to its current location in 1934.
Pittsfield Selectwoman Ann Kuendig said the goal of the committee would be to build a town-wide consensus of what to do with the building.
“We want to collect as many ideas as possible to find out what people want to do. Should we replace Town Hall? Do we need it?” she said.
If there is widespread support for preserving the building, Kuendig said town officials would look for planning grants or other money to support the project.
According to Kuendig, many residents at the floor meeting indicated they would be willing to join the committee. Their goal would be to develop options during the next few months. Kuendig said the Select Board members want to have a proposal developed so it can be submitted to voters at the 2020 floor meeting.
The Select Board has already built several reporting points into the schedule for the committee.
“We want to fast track this,” she said.
Selectman Matt Corron said he thought a final proposal would be needed by the end of the year so the board could use it to develop the next municipal budget to be given to voters in 2020.
About 75 residents were at the floor meeting. Corron called it a civil meeting; he said he had expected it to be more contentious.
Fryer said all questions on the ballot including a municipal budget of $630,329, including the general fund, highway fund and cemetery fund, an increase of $4,133, or $626,196, from the current budget.
For the Pittsfield School District, voters approved a budget of $1,136,492, a reduction of $154,067, or 12 percent, from the current budget of $1,290,559.
An appropriation of $15,000 for future paving of the village green was reduced to $10,000 but approved at that amount.
Voters approved $15,600 as well to be used as salary for the town librarian but Fryer said the approval, by a vote of 44-22, came after a call for settling the question by ballot.
Two people were elected for the first time during the floor meeting: Rebecca Steward, who won the position of second auditor, and Fryer, who was appointed to fill the positions of town clerk and treasurer to replace Patricia Haskins, after she resigned last year.
At the floor meeting, Rep. Sandy Haas, P-Windsor-Rutland, presented Haskins with a proclamation honoring her almost 30 years as town clerk.
