PITTSFIELD — Due to a conflict with the Presidential Primary Election, Pittsfield will move its town and school district meeting to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Pittsfield Federated Church. Voting on all articles, including Article 10 — which would authorize $30,000 for phase one of Town Hall repairs — will be from the floor.
Voting by Australian ballot for the Presidential Primary will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the Town Office basement.
