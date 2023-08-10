PITTSFORD — Though some members are against the idea, the select board is considering imposing a local options tax to pay for infrastructure projects and plans to ask townspeople what they think of the notion.
State House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, first raised the question at the July 19 board meeting after talking about infrastructure funding.
“I want to preface this with, I hate taxes. I really do,” he said, but added that taxes are necessary for towns and governments to function.
He noted that Rutland City recently was approved for a local 1% option tax, joining the towns of Killington, Rutland Town, Middlebury and Brandon.
Shaw said he’s not advocating for the tax one way or the other, but thought it was something the town ought to think about.
The topic was delved into a little more at the Aug. 7 board meeting. The board took no action, but agreed that it would survey citizens through the town newsletter to see what they think of the idea.
A local option tax, generally, puts a 1% tax on sales, rooms and meals, alcohol and tobacco. Towns can choose which categories to apply it to. The Vermont Department of Taxes website has more information at tax.vermont.gov/business/local-option-tax online.
The townspeople would have to vote in favor of allowing the tax, then the Legislature would have to approve a change to the town’s charter.
“I think this could help us with what I was talking about earlier, with looking for funding for our water and sewer,” said Town Manager David Atherton at the Aug. 7 meeting. “We’re the only town in the area that doesn’t do it on Route 7 right now. It does collect money from folks driving through town spending money. It comes back into Pittsford; it’s money that the town could use.”
Being the former town manager of Brandon, Atherton has some experience with local option taxes. He said the funds in Brandon are used for capital expenses such as water and sewer projects, road projects and equipment replacement.
“Nobody likes another tax, but this is money I think would help the town with what we have going on in the next few years, just a little bit,” he said.
Board members went back and forth with questions and their thoughts on the pros and cons of such a tax. It was noted that the state takes about 30% of it, and there was some question about who would be paying most of it, townspeople or visitors.
Selectman David Mills said he’s opposed to new taxes and doesn’t like how the current taxes are imposed, but said he could support this if most townspeople did so as well.
“It will be a real cold day before I can get behind another tax, I’ll tell you that right now,” said Selectman Mark Winslow. “I’m going to take my position right now. I see Dave’s point, I understand what they did there. I think this is just going to be taking from the local people.”
A local option tax might make sense in towns with more visitors, like Killington, he said.
Select Board Chair Alicia Malay said she believes Pittsford sees enough visitors and travelers buying things where a local options tax might be worth considering.
Atherton said the funds collected from the local options tax would be used to offset taxes in other areas, such as property taxes. Most of the tax is also directed back into Pittsford.
Selectman Joe Gagnon said he’s generally not in favor of new taxes and would like to see public hearings or forums on this before a vote is held. Atherton said that’s easily done, and that the hearings and forums could be held along with board meetings.
Brandon Town Manager Seth Hopkins said in an email Thursday that his town’s local option tax was adopted in 2016 and brings in between $200,000 and $275,000 annually.
Fair Haven has attempted several times in the past several years to approve a local options tax, but the measure has been routinely defeated by voters, sometimes by slim margins.
According to the minutes of a July 2021, Rutland Town Select Board meeting, the town stated it had collected $1,200,000 in local option tax the previous year.