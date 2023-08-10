PITTSFORD — Though some members are against the idea, the select board is considering imposing a local options tax to pay for infrastructure projects and plans to ask townspeople what they think of the notion.

State House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, first raised the question at the July 19 board meeting after talking about infrastructure funding.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0