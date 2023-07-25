PITTSFORD — The town has been taking steps to better control the growth of solar energy within its borders, but the process is a long one.
At the July 19 select board meeting, the board voted unanimously to have Town Manager David Atherton draft a letter to the Public Utility Commission expressing its concerns about the town’s capacity for energy generation, and its intention to create an enhanced energy plan.
The letter and the energy plan are separate items. After some discussion, it was agreed that Atherton would draft the letter to the PUC and bring it to the board’s next meeting for final changes and possible approval.
An enhanced energy plan would be an amendment to the town plan and subject to the normal rules and procedures for amendments.
Atherton said Tuesday that work on the enhanced energy plan hasn’t fully begun and would take some time to complete. The town is looking to work with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission on the plan, but that organization has been busy lately with flood-related issues.
At the July 19 meeting, Select Board Chair Alicia Malay asked the board if it had yet reviewed the enhanced energy plan from the Town of Brandon, or the one the regional commission uses.
“I’m wondering what people’s thoughts are,” she said, adding that Pittsford’s energy plan doesn’t have to be as lengthy or as detailed as Brandon’s.
Selectman Joe Gagnon asked if the planning commission had produced anything regarding a plan. Malay said that it has, to a point. The commission sent the board a plan that was a paragraph long, but some on the board might want something more substantial.
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, explained at the meeting that in 2016, the Legislature passed a law that would give towns more say in the siting of solar projects provided the town had adopted an enhanced energy plan as part of its town plan.
In Vermont, the PUC has permitting authority over solar projects that overrides local zoning regulations. Developers apply for a “certificate of public good” and go through a quasi-judicial process to have it granted. Abutting landowners and host towns can still participate in this process, but having an enhanced energy plan, theoretically, gives the town’s concerns more weight.
“You really need that good, strong language, more than a paragraph, that describes the policy for solar siting in the town of Pittsford,” said Shaw, at the meeting.
Larry Marzec-Gerrior and Mary Marzec-Gerrior were at the July 19 meeting urging the board to send a letter to the PUC stating its concerns with solar arrays, particularly a large one proposed near where they live.
That project, backed by DG Outback Acres Solar LLC, is for a 3.5-megawatt array off Furnace Road. The company made initial filings for the permit it will need last year.
DG Outback Acres Solar LLC is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, a Florida-based company. NextEra is also behind the DG Adams Road project, a 2.2-megawatt array that had its certificate for public good approved by the PUC in June 2022.
The Marzec-Gerriors said they would like to see the board express concerns with the project to the PUC in the near-term, and were frustrated by the pace at which the process is moving. Their concerns with the project revolve around its impacts on agriculture land, the area’s aesthetics and other concerns.