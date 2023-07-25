PITTSFORD — The town has been taking steps to better control the growth of solar energy within its borders, but the process is a long one.

At the July 19 select board meeting, the board voted unanimously to have Town Manager David Atherton draft a letter to the Public Utility Commission expressing its concerns about the town’s capacity for energy generation, and its intention to create an enhanced energy plan.

